Deep in the Heart

Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story

Jay Kleberg, Katy Baldock and Ben Masters, Greenleaf Book Group Press, 2022, 251 pages, $45

I know there are people on your gift list who have everything. For them, a book is the perfect answer, and this column has suggestions for the hard to please. Some are focused on Texas, while the others cover a wide range of interests.

I rarely rave about a book, but Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story (Jay Kleberg, Katy Baldock and Ben Masters, Greenleaf Book Group Press, 2022, 251 pages, $45) is one that every Texan will want to own! Texas is home to a remarkable diversity of wildlife; first in bird and reptiles and second in plant and mammals. Our unique geography makes this possible. The book is the outcome of a fantastic film of the same name, voiced by actor Matthew McConaughey. The three authors were involved in making the film and have produced a spectacular book.

Searching for Perot

Searching for Perot: My Journey to Discover Texas’ Top Family

Dave Lieber, Yankee Cowboy Publishing, 2021, 181 pages, $27.95
Because Our Fathers Lied

Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, From Vietnam to Today

Craig McNamara, Little, Brown and Company, 2022, 269 pages, $29

JEAN GREENLAW is a specialist in literature and has been a reviewer for decades. She can be reached at j.greenlaw1@verizon.net.

