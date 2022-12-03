I know there are people on your gift list who have everything. For them, a book is the perfect answer, and this column has suggestions for the hard to please. Some are focused on Texas, while the others cover a wide range of interests.
I rarely rave about a book, but Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story (Jay Kleberg, Katy Baldock and Ben Masters, Greenleaf Book Group Press, 2022, 251 pages, $45) is one that every Texan will want to own! Texas is home to a remarkable diversity of wildlife; first in bird and reptiles and second in plant and mammals. Our unique geography makes this possible. The book is the outcome of a fantastic film of the same name, voiced by actor Matthew McConaughey. The three authors were involved in making the film and have produced a spectacular book.
A map of Texas faces the table of contents, and the wildlife featured in the book are placed in their region, highlighting the fact that all areas of Texas are addressed. Chapters cover both specific wildlife and regions of Texas, such as aquifers and springs, and urban wildlife and green spaces. It is obvious that the authors love what they are writing about.
The book is well researched and accompanied by splendid photos. This is one coffee table book that will be read over and over, as the photos will draw the casual viewer in to read the content. It may seem that I have overdone it with the adjectives, but this book deserves each one!
Dave Lieber is a well-known columnist for The Dallas Morning News whose work also appears in the Denton Record-Chronicle, and he’s also an award-winning playwright. Searching for Perot: My Journey to Discover Texas’ Top Family (Dave Lieber, Yankee Cowboy Publishing, 2021, 181 pages, $27.95) is a fascinating study of the lives of both Ross Perot Sr. and Jr. Lieber wrote about them over many years in his column, and even lived in one of their housing communities. Though he questions some of their actions, the book reveals how he came to admire them. What stands out for me is the utter sense of responsibility Perot Sr. exhibited toward his family and employees. He even personally traveled to Iran to help rescue two of his employees. The chapters are short and pithy, much like a column. This story of an incredible family is well told.
Growing Up in the Lone Star State: Notable Texans Remember Their Childhoods (Gaylon Hecker & Marianne Odom, Tower Books, 2022, 442 pages, $39.95) is a treasure. The interviews for the book began in 1981 and cover memories from the early 1900s through the century. The interviewees are wonderfully diverse, including such notables as Lady Bird Johnson, Jimmy Dean, Dan Rather, Nolan Ryan, A.J. Foyt and Debbie Reynolds. Because it covers many decades and interests, the reader receives an incredible picture of life in Texas, as well as insight in the lives of interesting folks. For each interviewee, there is a brief introduction, followed by the story told in first person. Black and white photos are scattered throughout the book.
For the left-leaning person on your list, be sure to check out Making Waves: The Rag Radio Interviews (Thorne Dreyer, Tower Books, 2022, 397 pages, $39.95). Dreyer is a journalist and activist who has interviewed hundreds of people on his radio show. He has selected 21 of them to transcribe and place in this book. His introduction is an autobiography allowing the reader to learn the events and people who shaped him. The interviews are like conversations, putting the interviewee at ease and leading to a book that is easily read and enjoyed.
There are numerous famous ranches to be found in Texas, none more so than the King Ranch. Part of the saga of the King Ranch is the East family, tied by marriage and jealousy. Robert’s Story: A Texas Cowboy’s Troubled Life and Horrifying Death (Stephen Michaud, Coyote Publishing, 2022, 360 pages, $29.95) is one of a family growing from poverty to extreme wealth and the treachery it generated. Robert was the younger son, less talented but determined to prove himself. The trappings of wealth didn’t appeal to him; in fact, he was miserly in his dealing with others. As he aged, he was isolated from his family, and others allowed him to suffer and die alone, while robbing him of the family wealth. You could mistake this for a novel, if there weren’t so many documents appended.
Hold on to your Stetson, as this thriller doesn’t let down for a minute. Down Range (Taylor Moore, William Morrow, 2021, 342 pages, $27.99) begins in Afghanistan but quickly moves to the high plains of Texas. Garrett Kohl is an undercover DEA agent who goes rogue (for a good cause) in Afghanistan and is sent home to protect a boy he rescued from a massacre. Back in Texas, he finds his family embroiled in a mess with a fraudulent oil company and a Mexican drug cartel. Nonstop action, family tension and a touch of romance combine for this first in an intended series.
Lore is a woman who wants it all: a successful career, a loving family in Texas and then an additional loving family in Mexico. Unfortunately, this leads to the murder of one of her husbands. More Than You’ll Ever Know (Katie Gutierrez, William Morrow, 2022, 448 pages, $27.99) reveals the complex interactions among Lore’s families through the relationship she develops with a true crime writer who contacts her 30 years after the murder. Each of the women has secrets, and they each slowly disclose them as the interviews progress. This debut novel is powerful in characterization and storytelling.
Some friendships are forever and affect our lives profoundly. The Bird of Time: A Story of Friendship (John Isaac Jones, JIJ Books, 2022, 356 pages, $19.99) tells of such a friendship. Johnny and Jesse meet as young boys from troubled families and become fast friends, even blood brothers. When death in their families separates them, it seems a miracle when they reunite in high school in another state. Jesse is the leader during the next 50 years, through numerous adventures as cowboys, serving in Vietnam, life on a commune, plotting the murder of bullies and running weapons in Peru. Time and circumstance separate them at times, but they always reunite. The last reunion is the most poignant.
For those on your list who love the works of Jane Austen, here is a perfect book. All of her characters come together for a house party, two decades after their various marriages. The dastardly Mr. Wickham intrudes which leads to The Murder of Mr. Wickham (Claudia Gray, Vintage Books, 2022, 382 pages, $17). The mystery, of course, is who committed the murder. The youngest members of the house party, the progeny of two of the families, solve the mystery and give a hint of a burgeoning romance. Written in the style of Austen’s books, it should provide pleasant reading.
Memoirs can be tricky. Often they reveal more than the author intended. Because Our Fathers Lied: A Memoir of Truth and Family, From Vietnam to Today (Craig McNamara, Little, Brown and Company, 2022, 269 pages, $29) will prove enlightening to those who lived through that turbulent era. Robert McNamara was considered the architect of the Vietnam War, and he never really apologized for his part in it. His son has written a searing portrait of his life with his father. Though he loved his father, and portrays him as someone who spent time with his son, he was filled with rage toward him for his role in Vietnam. It seems a shame to me that he has spent most of his life wishing that his father were a different man.
Margaret Atwood is intelligent, witty, thoughtful and a tad acerbic. Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces (Margaret Atwood, Doubleday, 2022, 475 pages, $30) reveals her thoughts on events that span 2004 to 2021. Arranged chronologically, the essays cover topics on nature, people, literature and whatever else crossed her wonderful mind. Great for dipping into as the topic appeals to you, it is a pleasure to see a great mind at work.
The effect of the isolation of COVID has caused some to despair. Things to Look Forward To: 52 Large and Small Joys for Today and Every Day (Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books, 2022, 119 pages, $22.95) gives hope by focusing on the pleasures of life that surround us. The joy is described on a page with the facing page decorated by one of Blackall’s illustrations. My favorites are hugging a friend, a new word, collecting (and painting) pebbles, receiving a letter, visiting a museum and making a list. I am moved to create my own 52 joys, and other readers may be as well.
Here is a specialty cookbook for the woman who loves to entertain or for book club fun. The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails! (Christopher Styleer. Photos by Andrew Scrivani, Hyperion Avenue, 2022, 158 pages, $22.99) begins with instructions for making a good cheesecake and ingredients needed for cocktails. The book is divided into sections for each Golden Girl, with recipes that suit their style. There are photos of the Golden Girls and conversations that are fun to read. The book is well designed with plenty of white space for notes.
Once Upon a Kitchen: 101 Magical Recipes Inspired by Star Wars, Harry Potter, Merlin, Tolkien, Fairy Tales, and More (Leslie Bilderback, Get Creative 6, 2021, 256 pages, $24.95) is just plain fun to read, even if you are not a cook! Divided into chapters related to great literature as well as topics like Disney Magic, Movie Magic, Alchemists and Magicians and Magical Nannies, the book provides recipes for all occasions and menus for themed parties. The photos make you drool, and the design is appealing.
Check the Denton Public Library for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of some of these books.
