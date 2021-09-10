Among the books most often checked out in the Denton Public Library are those with a tie to World War II. As more information is released about the secrets of the time, there is a more authentic base for the stories and informational books that are being written.
How do you condense a 600-plus page novel into a few words? This amazing novel, The Rose Code (Kate Quinn, William Morrow, 2021 621 pages, $27.99) contains so much that I consider it a must-read. Bletchley Park is the secret site that helped win and definitely shortened World War II. Three very different women are recruited to work at BP. Osla is a dazzling debutante, dating Prince Philip of Greece. She possesses excellent language skills and yearns to do something important to help win the war. Mab is from the East End of London, determined to improve herself and get a good husband. Beth is a mousy woman, considered stupid (actually autistic), who becomes a brilliant cryptanalyst.
How they become friends and then enemies is one part of the story. How they help end the war and capture a spy is another. Both the history and the fiction are gripping in this historical novel. Most of the characters in the book are real, as is Osla. The other two women are composites of women who were at BP. Even though the book is lengthy, I was sorry when it ended.
There are times when I finish a book, sigh, and think, that was just perfect. The Last Bookshop in London (Madeline Martin, Hanover Square Press, 2021, 325 pages, $28.99) was just such a book for me. Set in London during WWII, there is an old-fashioned ambience to it, which fits the main character perfectly. Grace and Viv come to London from the country, looking for adventure and excitement. They get it, but not in the way they had envisioned.
Grace begins to work in a musty, dusty bookshop that she radically changes over six months. Viv works at Harrods, but soon joins the ATS to shoot anti-aircraft guns at the marauding Nazi pilots. Grace then joins the ARP and her job as a warden at night allows us to see the horrors of the Blitz in a very personal way.
The characterization is vivid and I felt as if I were a member of Grace’s community as I flew through the book. There is even a romance, portrayed in the genteel manner of a novel of that time. I was invited to a book club in Flower Mound to participate in the discussion of this book. Some of the members felt as I did. My friend Sherry commented on the growth of the characters and how they cared for each other. Two members felt it was more a junior teen book and a bit too good to be true. Rarely does everyone feel the same about a book. So, read it and decide for yourself.
Authors’ minds work in mysterious ways. They can take a snippet of conversation, an interesting fact, or a person they have observed and spin it into a book that keeps the reader turning the pages. Newbery Honor winning author, Kathryn Lasky has done just that in Faceless (Kathryn Lasky, Harper, 2021, 304 pages, $16.99). From the fact that there are some people who cannot recognize faces, she posits a clan of people whose faces are so perfectly regular that others cannot remember seeing them before, even if they see them every day. Members of this clan are also highly adept at languages.
Of course they would make perfect spies, and indeed, they have worked in the service of England since the time of Henry VIII. Known as the Tabula Rasa, one family in the clan infiltrates deep into Hitler’s regime when England is drawn into WWII.
Alice’s parents are given relatively safe assignments as an office worker and an auto mechanic. Thirteen-year-old Alice is given the most dangerous assignment. She is to earn a place working directly in Hitler’s abodes, moving as he moves. At the same time she is striving to save the life of a homeless Jewish child and worrying about her sister, who has left the clan. The pace is rapid and the characters are well-delineated. Both the story and the history are engagingly told.
One day after finishing Eternal (Lisa Scottoline, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 2021, 468 pages, $28) I was able to view a Zoom discussion of the book between the author and her editor. It was a fascinating discourse and bits are intermingled with my review. In quite a departure for the author, the book is set in Italy, leading up to and during WWII. Scottoline says it is a story of love and war, family and food, centered around three families.
Told in alternating chapters, we first meet 13-year-old Elizabetta as she is pondering to whom she will give her first kiss. Marco is charming, flashy and cool. He also has a self-esteem problem because he is dyslexic and doesn’t want anyone to know he can’t read or write. Sandro is scholarly, a math prodigy who lives in the Jewish ghetto. Through them we meet their families, very different, but all Italian patriots. As the characters age, the war descends. There is a great focus on fascism, and many historical figures are characters. In a play between light and dark, love wins.
The incredible exploits of the Monuments Men during WWII receives a different approach in The Night Portrait: A Novel of World War II and da Vinci’s Italy (Laura Morelli, William Morrow Paperbacks, 2020, 482 pages, $16.99). The book is written from four points of view in alternating chapters. The portrait in question is Leonardo da Vinci’s Lady with an Ermine, a likeness of Cecelia Gallerani, the mistress of Count Ludovico il Mora. Leonardo and Cecelia’s voices reveal to us the way of life at court in the 15th century, giving us a context for the creation of this marvelous work of art.
Fictional characters Edith and Dominic are from the 20th century. They are involved in the WWII saga of Hitler’s attempt to capture all of the great art of Europe for his own museum, and the Monuments Men’s work to rescue the art and return it all to original owners. Dominic is an American soldier attached to the Monuments Men as they race to reclaim the art. He questions the value of art over human life. Edith is a German art restorer, involved in gathering the art of Poland, including Lady With an Ermine. She desperately tries to preserve the art and questions the German right to take it from the owners. Hans Frank, The Butcher of Poland plays a large part, seen through Edith’s eyes.
When the Nazis invaded Poland, Jews faced increasing danger, eventually being forced into ghettos, and on to concentration camps and death. The Young Readers’ Edition of The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos (Judy Batalion, Harper 2021, 265 pages, $17.99) presents the history of young female Jews who refused to bow to the tyranny. Many of the Jewish elders kept hoping things couldn’t get worse. The young formed resistance groups to defy the Nazis. Young women in their teens and 20s were at the heart of this movement. Those who did not “look Jewish” risked their lives every day to leave the ghettos and serve as couriers, saboteurs, spies and assassins. Those who remained in the ghettos were leaders and fighters during rebellions.
These portraits are culled from books, diaries, personal letters, interviews and biographies. Batalion provides a view of these women in a time of peril and chaos. We also learn of their fates: death, torture, and survival. This is the Young Readers’ Edition. Batalion’s original edition is 558 pages, published in 2020 by William Morrow, $28.99.
The most gut-wrenching book I have read lately is The Warsaw Orphan (Kelly Rimmer, Graydon House, 2021, 395 pages, $28.99). Roman is trapped with his family in the Warsaw Ghetto. As conditions worsen his rage grows and the final straw is when his newborn sister needs to be smuggled out of the ghetto because she is dying from malnutrition. He becomes part of the resistance, fighting until the last uprising, after which he escapes. Emilia is a Catholic orphan whose father and brother were murdered by the Germans. She has been taken in by a loving couple, who change her name to Elzbieta to protect her. Though young, she wants to make a difference and manages to get papers to go behind the walls of the ghetto.
Told in alternating chapters, the pain, rage, deprivation and courage of the Polish people is played out. There were times I had to put the book down because it was so realistic and haunting. But I always went back, because it was also mesmerizing.
The Martels are a real family, German nationals who migrated to the Ukraine to farm, and joined the “Long Trek” back to Germany when the Russians invaded Ukraine. Literally one step in front of the Russian Army, there were many horrors endured on the journey. The family ended up in Montana, in The Last Green Valley (Mark Sullivan, Lake Union Publishing, 2021, 445 pages, $27.95), an image Adeline had seen in a painting and that she kept as a goal through all the hardships. Though based on a real family, and the route they took was known, so much had to be invented as far as dialogue that the author considers it historical fiction rather than narrative nonfiction.
Check the Denton Public Library for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of some of these books and others related to the theme. Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences in downtown Denton will carry some of them.