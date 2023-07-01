Each year Texas chooses a theme for summer reading. This summer it is “All Together Now,” a theme that emphasizes friendship, kindness and unity.
What is friendship? How far does it reach? Will you risk your life for a friend? The Paris Daughter (Kristin Harmel, Gallery Books, 2023, 384 pages, $28.99) begins in 1939 Paris, when Elise and Juliette meet in a park. Both pregnant , they become friends, though they lead very different lives. Both are American expats married to Frenchmen — Elise is married to a very successful artist, while Juliette has married a bookshop owner. We also meet Ruth, a Jewish woman who fled Germany and is now in terror of the Nazis invading France. Both Ruth and Elise must leave their children when they try to escape the Nazis. Juliette takes in Elise’s daughter. Tragedy befalls the families, and it is 17 years later that a reckoning occurs. The characters are richly portrayed, and you sympathize with the choices each make.
Set in the 10th century, The Weaver and the Witch Queen (Genevieve Gornichec, Ace, 2023, 432 pages, $27) is a robust story of sisterhood, friendship and the violence that pervaded in the Norse lands. It is a blend of history and the Icelandic and Norse sagas. Gunnhild, whose mother despises her, yearns for power. Her friend Oddney wants a good marriage and a quiet life while her sister, Signy, seeks adventure. In their early teens, they take a blood oath to always be there for each other. Then Gunnhild disappears and studies to become a witch. The ensuing story picks up 12 years later with a Viking raid that leaves Oddny the sole survivor, and Signy captured to become a slave. Gunnhild reappears and joins Oddny in her quest to rescue her sister. Gunnhild is destined to become the Mother of Kings and her path is bloody and filled with terror. Constant action blends with the personal travails of the characters, rendering a well-told tale.
Unique friendships can come from unusual circumstances. It is 1863 and the Civil War is raging. Two families, one Black and from New Orleans, one Jewish and from New York, have members serving in the Union Army. The Thread Collectors (Shaunna Edwards and Alyson Richman, Graydon House, 2022, 384 pages, $16.99) are the women whose men are in the battle. Stella uses her talent as a seamstress to create maps to safely lead Black men who want to join the army. Lily helps create quilts to send to the men in battle, as well as rolling bandages. William is an escaped slave, a prodigy flute player. Jacob is a talented cornet player, who feels isolated as the only Jew in his regiment. How the two men become friends and how their extended families are affected is a moving story.
I am sure that many of us would like a peek at what happens in the aftermath of our death. When Julia leaves this world at the young age of 37, she has one last summer On Fire Island (Jane Rosen, Berkley, 2023, 300 pages, $17). Julia was an editor for a major publisher and had shared 10 wonderful years with her author husband when she received the news of her impending death. She finds herself between worlds, and is able to view her husband’s extended grief, as well as her friends, family and neighbors as they visit Fire Island. It is actually an upbeat book in many ways, with laugh-out-loud humor scattered throughout. The ending is very clever and I thoroughly enjoyed the book. This is a book made for book clubs! A discussion guide is appended.
Four girls spend every summer together at the Jersey Shore. Calling themselves the Summer Sisters, every year they have a bucket list to accomplish. Carly, their leader, had begun the list for their ninth grade year when she unexpectedly dies. The girls aren’t sure how to proceed without her, and other aspects of their lives are undergoing major changes. When We Had Summer (Jennifer Castle, Hyperion, 2023, 324 pages, $18.99) follows each of the three remaining girls and how they cope and react to the changes in their lives. The characters are believable, and their strength and ability to change comes through without being at all preachy.
Having cystic fibrosis means one endures many treatments, hospital stays, IVs and absences from school and friends. Penny has been assigned to write a poem about herself, and she just isn’t sure who she is. Her home backs onto a river and one day she sees a dolphin. No one believes her, but she develops an almost mystic relationship with the animal. No Matter the Distance (Cindy Baldwin, Quill Tree Books, 2023, 351 pages, $19.99) is a blend of the travails and conquests Penny undergoes in a few months time, and how she saves the life of the dolphin. By the end, Penny knows who she is, and her poem is chosen to be one of those read at the end of the school year. The book is presented in verse format and is easy to read. The author has CF herself, and wrote the book to show that it is normal to have difficulty dealing with health issues, and that life can be positive, regardless.
Jon is new in town and hasn’t found any friends. He is a listener, and mostly what he listens to are birds. One evening he hears what he thinks is a barred owl, and mimics the sound to draw it to him. What he ends up finding is a best friend for life. Love Birds (Jane Yolen, illustrated by Anna Wilson, Cameron Kids, 2022, 32 pages, $17.99) is rich in descriptive language and a positive message for young children.
A glance at the cover and the title I Don’t Care (Julie Fogliano, illustrated by Molly Idle and Juana Martinez-Neal, Neal Porter Books/Holiday House, 2022, 40 pages, $18.99) leads you to believe the characters are antagonists. What you discover is that these two friends don’t care about the silly things others sometimes do, like where you live or what you eat or wear. What they do care about is feelings, actions and sharing experiences. They care about their friendship. The rhyming text and joyful linocuts make this a wonderful read-aloud.
Pip and Parker are friends. On a day when everything seems to go wrong for Pip, Parker has a solution that makes things better. After a day of play, the friends come home to admire their artwork, and Parker has a major upset. This time, Pip knows just what to do. Friends know how to create Silver Linings (Fiona Woodcock, Greenwillow, 2023, 32 pages, $17.99). The simplicity of the story blends well with the mixed-media artwork.
The inspiration for You Are Loved: A Book About Families (Margaret O’Hair, illustrated by Sofia Cardoso, Scholastic, 2023, 40 pages, $18.99) came from a real family that adopted a Down syndrome child from an orphanage in Ukraine. We meet her large extended family first. Then the book expands into the many meanings of family and friends and those who love you and care for you. Upbeat and far from saccharine, it is a delightful foray into a topic that is very important today.
Caldecott Award-winning artist Allen Say uses his immense talent to convey the realities of dementia as experienced between a young child and his grandmother. The illustrations of the grandmother are very blurred at the beginning of the book, when Andy drops by her house. She mistakes him for a child she taught years earlier and she shares memories with Andy of her interactions with Willie. At the end, when she comes back into the present, she is clearly depicted. Miss Irwin (Allen Say, Scholastic, 2023, 32 pages, $19.99) is who she was, a schoolteacher; today, she is a grandmother.
What makes a perfect day at the beach? Must it be filled with sunshine? Granny and Bean (Karen Hesse, illustrated by Charlotte Voake, Candlewick Press, 2022, 32 pages, $18.99) share a wonderful day at the beach with gray skies, wind and mist. The rhythmic text and motion-filled illustrations capture their joy in being together with nature. It certainly looks like a perfect day!
Grandma Eleanor is the matriarch of the small town, an elephant who knows every word to be found in a crossword puzzle and everyone and their stories in the town. She tells stories every Saturday and is known as Never Forget Eleanor (Jason June, pictures by Loren Long, 2022, 40 pages, $18.99). Her grandson notices, however, that she is beginning to forget things, and when she becomes lost he devises a way to bring her home. When Grandma Eleanor passes, Elijah becomes the storyteller, so everyone will always remember Grandma Eleanor.
Maple is a lonely tree who wants someone to talk to. When Rosemary appears, she climbs into Maple’s branches in tears, needing a friend. The two share wonderful times together until Rosemary stops coming. As the tree grows, Rosemary reappears as a teacher in the school across the grass, and she brings children to visit Maple and her new swing. Maple & Rosemary (Alison James, illustrated by Jennifer Mann, Neal Porter Books/Holliday House, 2023, 48 pages, $18.99) are truly friends. As they both grow older, Rosemary now comes and reads aloud under the branches of Maple. Time moves on and brings changes, but true friends are forever.
A different approach to depicting friendship is Friends Beyond Measure: A Story Told With Infographics (Lalena Fisher, Harper, 2023, 40 pages, $18.99). Ana and Harwin are friends in so many ways. Their activities are displayed in diagrams, charts, maps, timelines, etc. When Harwin learns her family is going to move, the girls search for ways that they will always be friends. It is an interesting way to introduce young children to a variety of infographics.
