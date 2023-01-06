This column contains reviews of all the books I had to wait the longest for during 2022.
Not only were the library’s waitlists long when I put a hold on, but they grew as I checked the lists periodically. I feel sure these books were popular with Denton readers this year, and I certainly enjoyed them.
Molly is the title character in The Maid (Nita Prose, Ballantine Books, 2022, 289 pages, $27), working at an upscale hotel and in love with her job. Routine is her savior and she loves restoring rooms to a state of perfection. Though it is never stated, Molly is obviously autistic, and some of her co-workers find her odd or weird. Molly’s Gran, who raised her, used to explain the world to her, but she has recently died.
When an occupant of a suite Molly regularly cleans is found dead, Molly becomes the suspect, mainly because her answers when questioned seem odd. As the story unwinds, Molly finds she has several good friends, and they plot to uncover the real culprit. The ending is very clever, with a twist on what truth actually is. The book recently received the Goodreads Choice Award for best mystery/thriller.
Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow (Gabrielle Zevin, Alfred A. Knopf, 2022, 401 pages, $28) is a complex story of friendship, love, success and failure. Sadie and Sam become friends very young when he is in the hospital and she visits him to brighten his spirits. They play video games together, which sets the scene for their future life. Misunderstandings tear them apart several times, but their lives are completely entwined, allowing them to become rich and famous in their 20s as successful game creators.
The book has many layers. The complexities of love and friendship is a constant, but it is also an intriguing story of the gaming world and the genius, creativity and doggedness it takes to succeed. The book recently received the Goodreads Choice Award for fiction.
In November I had the pleasure of hearing Louise Penny in conversation with Deborah Crombie at a Dallas Museum of Art event. They were discussing Penny’s new book, A World of Curiosities (Louie Penny, Minotaur Books, 2022, 390 pages, $29.99). The process she uses to prepare for writing is a bit like pointillism. A sentence here, a clipping there, what will happen to her characters, all come together in a manuscript that aspires for both the physical and emotional, the heart and the head. In her latest book a series of seemingly unrelated events leads to the return of Chief Inspector Armand Gamache’s greatest foe. It is intriguing to follow the path of the plotting that leads to the climax. The book is dark in tone and will challenge her readers.
Mila Pavlichenko is a woman, a mother, a student and a deadly sniper for Russia during World War II. With an official tally of 309 and the label of Lady Death, she has The Diamond Eye (Kate Quinn, William Morrow, 2022, 435 pages, $27.99). In a first-person narrative, we see Mila’s development from mother and student to deadly sniper and propaganda tool for the USSR in its attempt to get the United States to open a second front in the European theater during World War II.
Mila did tour the U.S. with a contingent from the USSR and became friends with Eleanor Roosevelt. Woven in is a fictional attempt on President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s life during the Russian tour. Other than that, the entire book is based in fact, coming from the memoir Mila wrote after the war. There is terror, fear, romance and historical fact all presented in the wonderful writing style of Kate Quinn.
The book with the longest waiting list of those I requested is The Paris Apartment (Lucy Foley, Harper, 2022, 360 pages, $28.99). The beautiful apartment is located in an exclusive neighborhood of Paris. But as the story progresses, the reader discovers that the inhabitants are certainly less than wonderful — in fact, most could be considered debauched.
The book opens with Ben receiving a call from his half-sister, Jess, who is on her way to visit. Ben then disappears, and Jess is determined to find him. The story peels away, layer by layer, with surprises coming throughout. Who are the inhabitants of the building, what is their relationship, and what did they have to do with Ben’s disappearance? Read carefully, as clues are scattered throughout, but some are more subtle than others. The book is told from multiple viewpoints in alternating chapters.
A middle-aged woman wakes up in Lisbon alone. Her new and younger husband is gone: no note, no answer to the phone, no idea where he has gone. Two Nights in Lisbon (Chris Pavone, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2022, 433 pages, $28) turn into days of a nightmare in which Ariel searches for him with little help from the police or the embassy. The complexities of their live are revealed, the press becomes insistent and the ending is startling!
Physical maps are disappearing as we rely more on those we can access through our phones. But the physical ones still hold a sense of permanency and even adventure. The title characters of The Cartographers (Peng Shepherd, William Morrow, 2022, 391 pages, $27.99) are a group of students who came together in college and set out to change the world of map-making. Alternating between the past and present, how they came to be friends and the mystery of why they are hiding now is a provocative tale that asks the reader to suspend disbelief. Nell is the daughter of one of the cartographers, who became estranged from her father in an inexplicable way. How she triggers the resolution is a tale worth reading.
The Thursday Murder Club is back with an engaging tale that ties the cold case they are investigating with criminals who are still active. The Bullet That Missed (Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books/Viking, 2022, 342 pages, $27) continues to focus on the club’s four main characters, while expanding the roles of several of the minor characters. The mystery is intricate, harking back to Elizabeth’s past as an MI6 spy and her penchant for attracting danger. It is a real pleasure to visit this group again and to read a story that has surprises until the very end.
Wilde is back, and in The Match (Harlan Coben, Grand Central Publishing, 2022, 343 pages, $28) he finally learns how he was abandoned in the woods when he was a toddler and who his parents are. Wilde’s decision to submit his DNA to an online ancestry database not only provides him with matches, but opens up a Pandora’s box. How do a disgraced reality TV star, a serial killer, a rogue hacker group, a family in witness protection and love all combine for a thriller? In this sequel to The Boy From the Woods, Coben weaves many threads together for a satisfying solution to questions that have haunted Wilde all his life.
Who would have believed that the art world would hold as much danger and intrigue as being the top spy for Israel? Gabriel Allon, newly retired from his position as head of Israel’s spy network, answers a request from an old friend to look into a murder tied to a newly discovered painting, Portrait of an Unknown Woman (Daniel Silva, Harper, 2022, 431 pages, $29.99). What he finds is a fiendishly tricky Ponzi scheme to foist forgeries onto the richest collectors and museums.
Allon is at his coolest and most clever in creating a plan to expose the perpetrators and exact revenge on those who deserve it. A wonderful read, no preaching or politics, and I flew through the pages with zest.
Brad Thor never disappoints in his thrillers that combine geopolitics and heart-stopping action. Rising Tiger (Thor, Atria, 2022, 325 pages, $28.88) begins with a barbaric battle between the Chinese and Indians, an assignation and a rescue filled with derring-do in Afghanistan, all in the first few pages. These lead to Scot Harvath’s latest role in saving the world from destruction. The Chinese have a long-term plan to take over the world. It is threatened by the proposed NATO-like union of the United States, India, Australia and Japan. Harvath must stop the latest battle in this assault and attain retribution for the evil being done, as well as capture a wicked new weapon the Chinese have devised. The reader never has a moment to catch a breath.
A disgraced alcoholic actress has been banished to her family’s lakehouse to dry out. It isn’t working, however, and she is bored. Finding a pair of binoculars, she begins to watch The House Across the Lake (Riley Sager, Dutton, 2022, 349 pages, $27). In a semi-drunken stupor, she saves the life of the woman she has been watching from drowning. Thus begins a devious tale of serial murder, murder, attempted murder and an eerie out-of-body experience. With a bit of romance thrown in, the characters keep us engaged and the ending is quite satisfying.
Amos Decker, the Memory Man, returns, but in Long Shadows (David Baldacci, Grand Central Publishing, 2022, 435 pages, $29), changes are occurring. Amos is assigned a new partner, which annoys him no end, and his memory is beginning to change, which leaves him unsettled. But his meticulous approach to solving a double murder has not changed, even as it upsets others. What seems to be the murder of a federal judge and her assigned protection turns into a complex tale of love, lust, jealousy and blackmail, involving a large cast of characters.
Newly minted U.S. Marshal Andrea Oliver has a personal agenda on her first assignment. Tasked to protect a federal judge, she is determined to discover who murdered the judge’s daughter 40 years ago. Girl, Forgotten (Karin Slaughter, William Morrow, 2022, 392 pages, $28.99) alternates between 1982 and the life of a pregnant teenager, and the present when the mother is a federal judge under threat. Most of the characters are the same in the small town where the murder occurred, just older and a bit nastier. The undercurrents of small-town living add to the drama of the unraveling of the story.
It must be tricky to make a novel about four retired assassins both funny and thrilling. Killers of a Certain Age (Deanna Raybourn, Berkley, 2022, 353 pages, $27) manages to do both. Four women who are in their early 60s have known each other and worked together across 40 years. They were recruited as assassins in their early 20s by the Museum, an organization that purports to kill only for justice. Now they have reached retirement age, and it is obvious that someone is out to get them. The four are distinctly different in character and their repartee is witty and snarky. The action is intense. The clever plotting keeps one turning pages rapidly.
Check the Denton Public Library for these titles and more.
