It’s a new year, so this column will highlight the books that were favorites checked out from the Denton Public Library during 2021. The wait was long, but the read was worth it!
Ken Follett is known for his massive books that follow several story lines. He develops each completely while weaving them together in a tapestry that reveals how they are interconnected. In Never (Viking, 2021, 802 pages, $36) there are five major stories.
Tamara and Tab work for their respective Secret Service agencies, trying to avert war in Chad and ridding the Saharan area of terrorists. Pauline is the president of the United States, trying to avoid a nuclear war. Chaing Kai works for the Chinese spy agency and is also trying to avert nuclear war. Abdul is a secret agent, trying to locate the source of the drug trafficking that supports the terrorists. And the North Koreans are doing more than sword rattling. It is both horrifying and fascinating to see the step-by-step actions that could lead to a nuclear holocaust.
■
The ongoing pandemic has led to many instances of discord and violence. Noted author Louise Penny has taken that to an extreme in her latest novel, The Madness of Crowds (Minotaur Books, 2021, 436 pages, $28.99). A respected professor of statistics has been asked to determine how Canada can restore itself to fiscal stability and ensure that this can’t happen again. Her appalling conclusion is that the answer is to require “mercy” killings of those who are old, feeble and disabled, and abortions of children who will be a drain on society. What is completely horrifying is that more and more people are agreeing with her.
When an attempt is made on the professor’s life and a murder is committed, Chief Inspector Armand Gamache and his team must solve the mystery. As always, Penny’s book is a police procedural, taking the reader through the numerous clues, suppositions and threads to try to find the killer. But, equally, it is a book of relationships involving the inhabitants of Three Pines and those of the suspects.
■
When I read a thriller by Brad Thor, in addition to the fast-paced story, I receive a lesson in geopolitics. Black Ice (Emily Bester Books/Atria, 2021, 325 pages, $28.99) is no exception. Scot Horvath has spent the summer in Norway and is contemplating going back to work. Suddenly, work comes to him when he sees a “ghost” getting out of a cab. A Chinese agent he knows he has disposed of has appeared, and he is worried.
It seems the Chinese and the Russians are conspiring to control the Northern Passage, as it becomes more important and accessible. Scot summons his team and the usual mayhem transpires. The good guys are safe for now, but the real story is that this is transpiring in real life. Time for the U.S. and her allies to wake up.
■
A member of a local book club recommended that I read The Thursday Murder Club (Richard Osman, Viking, 2020, 355 pages, $26). Boy, am I glad she did! In a posh retirement community in England, the club’s four members provide great entertainment.
Joyce is a retired nurse, not sure she belongs in this elite company, but growing confident by leaps and bounds. Red Ron was a famous socialist activist, looking to stay relevant, but also the consoler of the group. Ibrahim is a therapist who understands the darker side of people. And intrepid Elizabeth surely was a spy for MI5 or MI6. They study cold cases, but when a series of murders occur relating to their community, they delve into the case. Written with wit and verve.
■
For many years Win has been a sidekick to Myron Bolitar in Harlan Coben’s ongoing series. At last, he gets a book of his own in Win (Grand Central Publishing, 2021, 375 pages, $28).
Coben has been reluctant to feature Win because of his rather nihilistic and violent approach to the world. Win tells us frequently that he is rich, handsome and doesn’t really care what we think of his methods in this first-person novel. A murder has been committed and Win is taken to the scene by the FBI. A Vermeer that was stolen from his family decades ago is at the scene, as well as a suitcase with Win’s initials. How is he involved? A complex tale of robbery, murder, kidnapping and domestic terrorism ensues.
We learn a great deal more about Win and the dynasty he is a part of, as the book unfurls. His methods of solving the case are questionable, but as he says more than once, “Who cares?” Some atavistic part of me cheers Win on.
■
Three U.S. Coast Guardsmen have been killed in a raid in the Atlantic Ocean. The FBI has not been able to make any headway in solving the crime in several months. U.S. Marshal Lucas Davenport is called in to shake things up in Ocean Prey (John Sanford, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 2021, 423 pages, $29). The usual conflict among services arises, with the main sticking point being whether to stop the drugs from being distributed or take down the whole system.
Lucas gets his way, and when things turn very lethal, he calls in his associate Virgil Flowers to assist. Sanford usually alternates books between the two characters, but in this massive undertaking he has them working together. The book is both a police procedural and a thriller.
■
Debut books rarely get much attention, but The Lost Apothecary (Sarah Penner, Park Row Books, 2021, 313 pages, $27.99) has been an exception. Three women, bound together over more than 250 years, tell their stories in alternating chapters.
Caroline is in London, alone, in the present time, having discovered her husband is a cheater. She is reviewing her life and trying to decide what to do next. A chance discovery of an ancient blue vial leads to her uncovering a treasure from the past.
Nella is the apothecary who, in 1791, has come to specialize in poisons women can give to rid themselves of men who threaten their lives. Eliza is a 12-year-old servant who becomes involved with Nella. How they are entwined is a riveting story that leaves some questions unanswered. It is fitting, as how can we know all from the past?
■
A rave at a college fraternity turns into a tragedy when a young woman vanishes and can’t be found. Her best friend vows to solve the mystery and becomes an investigative reporter. A CIA mission to Iran goes seriously awry and one of the operatives is missing and the others are targets of assassins. What do these events have in common? Nothing.
They are in the same book because the FBI agents Sherlock and Savich are working apart in Vortex: An FBI Thriller (Catherine Coulter, William Morrow, 2021, 381 pages, $28.99). Each agent is instrumental in solving the crime to which she and he have been assigned. This book in the series is more interesting to me because other characters have a major role in the story. It is fleshed out with more story and less family trivia.
■
Oh, joy! I’m back deeply engrossed in mystery with the members of the Thursday Murder Club. This fascinating four have gotten themselves involved with several crimes in The Man Who Died Twice: A Thursday Murder Club Mystery (Richard Osman, Viking, 2021, 355 pages, $26).
Elizabeth, a former spy, receives a letter from a man she knows is dead. It is from her ex-husband, also a spy. He asks her to protect him and she involves her three other club members. Bullets fly, people die, and the plot twists and turns so even brilliant Elizabeth is fooled until the end. There are two ancillary crimes that get woven into the mix for a pretty spectacular climax.
Not only does the story keep you guessing, the witty writing gives one a hearty laugh now and then. I would love to meet these characters as much as I want to meet the inhabitants of Three Pines in Louise Penny’s books.
■
Mallard is a small community in Louisiana, founded by the freed son of a plantation owner. The goal of the founder is to have only those Black people who are light-skinned live there. Years later, twin girls who are his descendants become bored with the life of a small town and run away to New Orleans. Which twin becomes the titular character in The Vanishing Half (Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, 2020, 343 pages, $27)?
One sister disappears to pass as white, the other returns home years later with a child so dark she is blue black. What are the sisters’ lives like, and what happens when their children find each other? There is pain, fear and disillusion throughout, but there is also love and family.
■
China Bayles is going far afield in her latest mystery, Hemlock (Susan Wittig Albert, Persevero Press, 2021, 312 pages, $27.99). She travels to the mountains of North Carolina in an effort to save the reputation of a friend. Someone has stolen a priceless book on herbs from a private library, and China must find the culprit.
There is an interesting diversion during the solving of the mystery. Chapters from a second book are inserted, as a doctoral student intern asks China to critique them. The book is about the author of the missing tome, and provides background of the time period in which the missing book was produced.
■
Brush up on your ancient Greek tragedies and dive into The Maidens (Alex Michaelides, Celedon Books, 2021, 337 pages, $27.99). Mariana is mired in depression over the loss of her beloved husband while still carrying on her profession of group therapy in London. When her niece Zoe calls from Cambridge because she fears her best friend has been murdered, Mariana drops everything and goes to her.
The combination of her memories of her and her husband at Cambridge, and a series of murders, almost unhinges her. The characters are clearly drawn and the pacing is spot-on. I did not see the twist at the end coming, which make the book even better.
Check the Denton Public Library for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of some of these books and others related to the theme, and Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences will carry some.