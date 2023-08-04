Summer is a time for reading whatever strikes one’s fancy. These selections cover a wide range of topics, but all were worth my reading time.
I recently had the opportunity to hear one of the co-authors of The First Ladies (Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, Berkley, 2023, 436 pages, $28) speak at the Dallas Museum of Art in their Arts & Letters Live program.
Victoria Murray was dynamic, funny and serious and gave us much to think about. She and Marie Benedict have formed a writing partnership to tell the stories of women who have made an impact on history but often go unrecognized. The first ladies of this book are Eleanor Roosevelt and Mary McLeod Bethune. Of course Eleanor Roosevelt is well known, but Bethune is not as well recognized outside those familiar with the history of this powerful Black educator.
Their friendship began at a luncheon hosted by Sara Roosevelt and blossomed into a relationship that was a precursor to the civil rights movement. In alternating chapters we learn of their individual crusades and problems, as well as how they worked together to bring about change.
Many stories are set in World War II, but this is the first I have read on the topic of children being seavacuees. The Last Lifeboat (Hazel Gaynor, Berkley, 2023, 370 pages, $17) is based on historical fact of a ship taking children to the safety of Canada and being torpedoed en route. One lifeboat is unaccounted for because of a mix-up with another ship sinking. The occupants endure eight days of excruciating conditions before they are rescued.
The characters include those on the lifeboat and those who are devastated at home in England. They are so real you feel as if you can reach out to comfort them. It is a bit of a different take on the war and its effect. The descriptions of conditions on the lifeboat are so detailed that they leave the reader exhausted. This is excellent storytelling of a moving incident.
Two young women, one American, one French, become part of the resistance in France. They are so successful at stealing secrets and passing them on to London that they become known as The Golden Doves (Martha Hall Kelly, Ballantine Books, 2023, 511 pages, $28.99) and are prime targets of the Gestapo. They are arrested, but not for being spies, and sent to Ravensbruck.
Surviving the camp, a decade later they work together again. Josie is now working for U.S. Army Intelligence and is tasked to find the notorious Dr. Snow from Ravensbruck. Arlette is desperate to find her young son who was taken from her in the camp. Together they search Europe and end in French Guiana. The assistance these criminals from the war received from many sources is revealed and is disgusting. The book tells the story in depth and gives a hint at the end that there might be more to come.
The spy game is full of intrigue, lies, deceit and assassination. The Partisan (Patrick Worrall, Union Square & Co., 2023, 400 pages, $17.99) has all of that in spades. It is 1961 and the height of the Cold War with Russia. A naive teenager becomes a pawn in a life-or-death struggle between Britain and Russia.
Michael is a chess player who wants to compete in an international tournament, where he meets a young Russian woman with whom he falls in love. It just so happens that his father is head of intelligence for the British Navy, and her mother is the only woman member of the Politburo. Then throw in the partisan, Gerta, whose life is consumed with getting justice for those who destroyed her country and the inhabitants of Lithuania during World War II. Complex plotting and jumping around in time over a 50-year period means the reader must truly pay attention. The Partisan is definitely worth the effort.
The fall of Afghanistan was a traumatic conclusion for those who served there. The Forgotten War (Don Bentley, Berkley, 2023, 451 pages, $28) is a nonstop thriller set in the final hours of the collapse of our involvement there. The chaos that reigned is brought to life when a team of volunteers arrives to rescue an Afghan interpreter and his family, and as many others who will fit in a plane provided by a thinly disguised minor character who is obviously Ross Perot.
Matt Drake must find the interpreter in a country gone mad, as he is the only one who can provide information that will free his partner, Frodo, from a charge of murder. The action is intense, but the book is also an exploration of the despair felt by those who were deployed there when it now seems that their sacrifice was for naught. The author spent a decade in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot, so the emotions as well as the action are vivid.
Orphan X is finally captured by the U.S. government and given another assignment. He is to assassinate a power broker who the president believes is a threat to the country. The Last Orphan (Gregg Hurwitz, Minotaur Books, 2023, 340 pages, $28.99) struggles to determine whether the man is deserving of death, or is merely a thorn in the side of the president. All X wants is to continue his work as the Nowhere Man, helping those who are in dire need. The action races throughout the book and is quite violent. X also begins to deal with signs of diminishing ability. Is this old age creeping in?
The SS Morro Castle was a luxury vessel that plied the waters between New York and Havana during the days of Prohibition and the Depression. It provided a welcome relief for those who could afford it, and it did sink in 1934. The Cuban Heiress (Chanel Cleeton, Berkley, 2023, 304 pages, $28) is a fictionalized story of its last voyage.
With a great opening — “The dead woman stands in the line for the tourist-class passengers …” — we meet Elena, who is set on revenge. The other main character, Catherine, is boarding as a first-class passenger with her fiance and his young daughter. As the cruise progresses, there are murder, smuggling, secret notes left in cabins and Harry, a charming thief who becomes involved. How they are entwined is the heart of the story, and it keeps the reader guessing until the end.
Erika Bolstad is a journalist who has covered the effects of fossil fuels on climate change and the communities where they are found. In Windfall (Bolstad, Sourcebooks, 2023, 311 pages, $26.99), Bolstad recounts the eight years she spent in North Dakota, researching the oil industry and gathering information on a great-grandmother who was a homesteader there. Bolstad’s family owns the mineral rights to her land. Both endeavors have their disappointments.
The oil industry has a boom-and-bust history in North Dakota that brings problems in both phases. They are well described in the book. Bolstad’s hunt for her ancestor explodes the family myth of the intrepid woman who settled a homestead by herself before marriage and reveals a sad woman who spent years in an asylum, abandoned by her husband. Underlying both searches is the question, “What does it mean to be rich?” There is no easy answer, but the search is provocative.
Another tale of a woman who established a homestead and the travails that are faced is found in Lone Women (Victor Lavalle, One World, 2023, 281 pages, $27). Adelaide Henry comes from a family with a curse. It causes her to flee California and attempt a homestead in Montana. Though she is one of very few Black women on the prairie, the main problems come from the land. The curse is revealed partway through the book and requires the reader to suspend disbelief. The action is intense, and one gets a real feel for the bravery it took to settle the West.
Anxiety seems to run rampant in society today. Lingering effects of the COVID-19 shutdown, political discontent, wars and threats of war, social media all contribute to this feeling. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age (Katherine May, Riverhead Books, 2023, 212 pages, $26) is a series of essays arranged in four sections: earth, water, fire and air. May shares her struggles with work and family, along with memories from her childhood, interactions with nature, and appreciation of the small things around us that can bring pleasure, even enchantment. I experienced enchantment this summer on a vacation with family. We took a sunset dolphin cruise, and watching the pure joy of the dolphins cavorting in our wake was exhilarating. It was enhanced by the squeals of excitement from my grandchildren, which capped the experience.
Esports is becoming a major presence in the sporting world. The University of North Texas System fields several teams that have won significant tournaments. They are even providing scholarships for the sport and recruiting an all-woman team. The city of Denton recently announced it is upgrading its new gaming lounge and planning classes and competitions. Fortnite (Kenny Abdo, Abdo Publishing, 2023, 24 pages, $21.95) examines one of esports’ prominent games, which even has its own World Cup. When it came on the market as Fortnite Battle Royale, it had 10 million players within two weeks! The book provides a brief history of the game and some of the major players. The text is easy to understand, and the illustrations pop with color and design.
As I write this, the Texas Rangers are in first place in the American League West and have traded for pitchers to make a run at the World Series. It is a good time to suggest reading Texas Rangers (Patrick Donnelly, Abdo Publishing, 2023, 48 pages, $23.95). Beginning with a history of the team from its time as the Washington Senators, we get an inside look at the owners and managers who struggled to make the team successful. There have been several times the team has made a push for the top, only to fall one strike short of its goal. It is a pleasure to read about the stars who have entertained us, like Nolan Ryan and Pudge Rodriguez. It is also eye-opening to ponder the high-dollar contracts that have been given players in the push for winning the World Series. Maybe this is the year!
