Though postponed, the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival will celebrate its 40th year at some point. I hope you will be among the thousands who will attend and immerse yourself in music, art, food and friends!
The dedicated volunteers who put on this show have grown it over the years, but still manage to keep it free and utterly inviting. Because it appeals to so many, with varying tastes, I am reviewing a large numbers of children’s and adult books about art and music, with shorter reviews. The extended time before the festival will give you plenty of time to read these books.
Three cats visit a jazz club in New Orleans and their conversation enhances the information that is on each page. The book includes a brief history of jazz, and a beginner’s playlist. Vivid illustrations match the intensity of the music. All ages will get a kick from this book, as well as learn a bit.
Constant curiosity and a gift for tinkering were the hallmarks of the Guitar Genius: How Les Paul Engineered the Solid-Body Electric Guitar and Rocked the World (by Kim Tomsic, illustrated by Brett Helquist, Chronicle Books, 2019, 48 pages, $17.99). Told by a teacher he would never be musical, Les Paul never did learn to read music, but he changed the musical world not only with his new guitar but with revolutionary sound techniques such as overdubbing and multitracking. The joy of creation is evident throughout the book, and we are grateful to his mother who told him to ignore the naysayers and to be himself.
A recent article in the Denton Record-Chronicle asked: “Where are the protest songs of today?” For decades one never asked that question because they surrounded you. And one of the major performers who got us singing was Pete Seeger. Listen: How Pete Seeger Got America Singing (by Leda Schubert, pictures by Raul Colon, Roaring Brook Press, 2017, 40 pages, $17.99) is a picture book biography of this American legend, complete with a timeline of his many accomplishments and awards and suggestions of books and recordings to extend the experience. Maybe the next leader of a movement is out there waiting to read this book.
Known as “The Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin began as a gospel singer in her father’s church. When she was 18, she moved to New York and transitioned into secular music. In A Voice Named Aretha (by Katheryn Russell-Brown, illustrated by Laura Freeman, Bloomsbury, 2020, 34 pages, $17.99) we are treated to the highlights of her life in a picture book biography. Additional information is at the end of the book for the older reader, along with a list of her most popular songs and other sources to learn about her. Incredible woman, incredible music and a good book to introduce young readers to her.
A psychedelic cover and the title Playlist: The Rebels and Revolutionaries of Sound (by James Rhodes, illustrated by Martin O’Neill, Candlewick Studio, 2019, 68 pages, $29.99) lead me to believe this was a book about 20th and 21st century musicians. But look closer: Those artists among the swatches of color are Bach, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and others of their ilk!
The design of the book is explosive, with a variety of type and brilliant color. Rhodes is irreverent in his selection of life events of seven composers whom he ties to artists, athletes, movies, etc. of today. A casual writing style might appeal to those who would never think to read about these musicians. It is fun!
Who are the women behind the creative development of the Disney empire? Pencil, Pens & Brushes: A Great Girls’ Guide to Disney Animation (by Mindy Johnson, illustrated by Lorelay Bove, Disney Press, 2019, 78 pages, $18.99) tells their stories in a series of short essays. These women achieved many “firsts,” as well as being successful outside the world of the Walt Disney Studios.
Lillian and Edna Disney, wives of Walt and Roy, participated in many ways, including financially. Lillian also persuaded Walt to change the name of the iconic mouse from Mortimer to Mickey. Some difference! Marge Champion, of the dance team Marge and Gower Champion, helped the Disney animators understand the movements necessary for dancers, so they looked natural when running through a forest or joyfully dancing. Hazel Sewell was the first woman to head a department and introduced color into animated films. Because of her leadership, Walt Disney Studios won the first Oscar ever given for animation.
Walt Disney wanted a very special voice for Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty, so auditions were held behind a screen. Mary Costa was chosen, and she went on to a career in opera and sang at John F. Kennedy’s funeral. And, an entire section of animators became aviators and served our country during World War II.
How many of you have come away from a Disney theme park with the song “It’s a Small World” embedded in your brain, almost impossible to escape? Mary Blair’s Unique Flair (by Amy Novesky, illustrated by Brittney Lee, Disney Press, 2019, 32 pages, $17.99) is responsible for the brilliant colors and charming design of the attraction.
In a picture biography for young children we learn of Mary Blair’s need to paint from a young age. Working at Walt Disney Studios, she painted Lady and Dumbo, but preferred to paint at home. After a trip to South America she was entranced by the colors and combinations, and when she returned home, she went back to work for Walt and let loose with her wild use of color in Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan, and then her masterpiece, the theme park attraction. The book’s colorful cut-paper illustrations are reminiscent of her work.
The world around you is filled with materials for use in the construction of a work of art. In Playing With Collage (by Jeannie Baker, Candlewick Studio, 2019, 40 pages, $16) you learn how. Illustrated with sharp photographs, it is easy to follow the instructions to make your own creation. Beginning with tools, tips and materials, the author goes on to discuss making collections of paper, materials from nature, the beach and the kitchen. Why not read the book and then make a collage that represents the Arts & Jazz Fest?
The ancient art of origami has held a fascination for children and adults for many centuries. Originally intended for ceremonial and religious purposes, it has thankfully come to the masses! Origami and Poetry: Inspired by Nature (by Clover Robin, Nosy Crow, 2019, 130 pages, $15) is a paperback with 13 poems along with instructions for folding origami figures for the animals mentioned in the poems — including the paper you’ll need. The instruction book is 30 pages, with the rest being a large quantity of origami paper.
There is an old adage that you can’t tell a book by its cover. That is certainly true of A Craftsman’s Legacy (by Eric Gorges, with Jon Sternfeld, Algonquin Books, 2019, 244 pages, $24.95). The drab cover hides a completely engaging book. Gorges is the host of a show on PBS of the same name, and he has turned the episodes of the show into essays on numerous craftspeople and their crafts. They include potters, woodturners, glassblowers, furniture makers, metalsmiths and many others. The essays not only tell you about the craft, but include its history.
I do wish there had been photographs of each person’s work, but I was able to find them all online, so I enjoyed the beauty of their creations. This is also a book of philosophy, a paean to the relationship of our hands as an extension of our desires and our vision. I loved this book, and paused in many places to think and feel.
Choosing this next book was an act of serendipity. The day I received the catalog from the publisher, I also received Carter Magazine from the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth. In it the museum announced the acquisition of a rare work by Ruth Asawa, and by chance Everything She Touched: The Life of Ruth Asawa (Marilyn Chase, Chronicle Books, 2020, 224 pages, $29.95) was to be published this spring.
Beginning life working on her family farm, interned in Arkansas during World War II, denied a teaching certificate, Ruth Asawa prevailed to become a noted artist. Her work in woven wire is what she is most noted for, but she also created beautiful fountains, large works in stainless steel and monuments cast in bronze.
When asked by her daughter what her greatest work was, she replied the fight she carried on to keep the teaching of art in public schools. After her death, her ashes were commingled with those of her husband and son, and her son created a piece of pottery for each of their surviving children. The artist is now a work of art! This is a handsome book, replete with photographs, written in a very approachable style.
The Amon Carter Museum is the source of another book selected for this column. My daughter and I had the opportunity to hear Mark Dion expound on The Perilous Texas Adventures of Mark Dion (by Mark Dion, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 2020, 168 pages, $40).
Somewhat replicating the adventures of James Audubon, Charles Wright, Frederick Law Olmsted and Sarah Ann Lillie Hardinge during the 19th century in Texas, Dion has created an installation that can be seen only at the Carter. Intriguing, different and engaging, the installation must be viewed with an open mind in its relationship to the age-old question “What is art?”
The book, however, is a treasure for those who love Texas and its lore. Beginning with information on the four adventurers, it then becomes a gorgeous diary of Dion’s four trips. The photographs are outstanding. Put it on your coffee table and watch visitors be drawn to it!