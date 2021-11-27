As promised, a second column of books worthy of being given as gifts for the holidays.
I’ll begin with a book that could be a family treasure. Tiger, Tiger, Burning Bright! (selected by Fiona Waters, illustrated by Britta Teckentrup, Nosy Crow, 2021, 325 pages, $40) is a collection of 366 poems about animals, one for each day of the year. The collection includes both classic and contemporary poems that come from all over the world. There will be ones you know and others that bring new joy to the reader. The illustrations in this coffee table-size book are gorgeous! It is as much a book of art as of poetry. As a bibliophile, I must also mention that the dynamic cover is partially clothbound, and the paper in the book is of excellent quality.
Holiday books
Jingle Bells (Nicola Slater, Nosy Crow, 2021, 10 pages, $17.99) is a song heard everywhere one goes during the holiday season. This board book for toddlers allows the reader to play the song as the pages are turned, by pressing the note found on the page. Four different instruments are heard on the first four double-page spreads. Then they all join for the whole song while the star on the Christmas tree is alight. The animals playing the instruments are very appealing.
There are so many versions of The Nutcracker to be found, but one can’t go wrong with Jan Brett’s The Nutcracker (Jan Brett, Putnam, 2021, 32 pages, $18.99). The story is fairly traditional for the first half of the book, but after the Mouse King is defeated, it takes an imaginative turn. Marie and the Nutcracker come to life, open the door of a gingerbread house and find a sleigh waiting. They travel through a magical forest and encounter dancing bears, foxes and other woodland creatures. There is even a fire-breathing dragon. This highly creative and wonderfully illustrated book will be a good addition to a collection. Brett follows her usual design with intricate and lush central illustrations and panels on each side adding details to the story.
Especially for Texans, there is another version of this tale. The Texas Nutcracker (Jennifer Coleman, illustrated by Wade Dillon, Pelican Publishing, 2018, 32 pages, $16.99) is set at Fort Davis in 1883. Centennia is the main character who receives the nutcracker, and when she slips out of bed to check on him, she finds herself in a den of rattlesnakes! The Rattlesnake King threatens her, and the toys under the tree come to the rescue. The keen eye will see that the rattlesnakes are wearing hats worn by the Mexicans under Santa Anna and the toys are from the Alamo, Davy Crockett, flags, cannon and all. When the Rattlesnake King is defeated, they meet the Bluebonnet Fairy and feast on chili con carne. I will leave it to you to discover who does the dances in true Texas fashion!
It wouldn’t be Christmas without a traditional rendition of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas: Stories From the Music Box (Clement C. Moore, illustrated by Raquel Martin, Magic Cat Publishing, 2021, 24 pages, $29.99). The book is a music box that when wound plays “Deck the Halls.” The poem was written by a professor for his nine children in 1822. It was published widely and is still popular today. This edition is illustrated with cheerful pictures that suggest the original time period.
Some might prefer a more elegant and atmospheric version of ’Twas the Night Before Christmas (Clement C. Moore, illustrated by P.J. Lynch, Candlewick Press, 2021, 32 pages, $17.99). The poem is the same, but the feel is darker and would be appropriate for older children and adults. The illustrations require close study, and are set in the time period of the poem.
It is Santa’s first year to deliver toys to children around the world and everything is ready. But who will pull his sleigh? Many animals audition, but none of them seem just right. Their hilarious high jinks will have the readers laughing out loud. We all know Who Will Pull Santa’s Sleigh (Russ Willms, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2021, 40 pages, $17.99) but it is fun to see how that came about.
It takes 20 Big Trucks in the Middle of Christmas (Mark Lee, illustrated by Kurt Cyrus, Candlewick Press, 2021, 32 pages, $17.99) to get the town ready for the holidays. A snowplow and sander clear the way for a hauler that brings the huge tree. Each truck has a purpose in the design, until a glitch almost ruins the day. How it is solved by inventive children adds a clever twist to the story. The text is in rhyme and will entertain younger readers.
Informational books
Spare in text and rich in meaning, Twenty-One Steps: Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (Jeff Gottesfeld, illustrated by Matt Tavares, Candlewick Press, 2021, 32 pages, $17.99) is a gorgeous book that honors the history and symbolism of the tomb of the unknown soldier. On the eleventh day of the eleventh month at the eleventh hour in 1921, the body of a nameless, faceless soldier of World War I was laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery. But the tomb was not honored by those who came to enjoy the view. At midnight on July 2, 1937, the honor guard began their constant vigil, and the tomb has never been unguarded since. Twenty-one steps, a click of the heels, 21 seconds of silence, click, 21 steps. The luminous illustrations capture both the appreciation of those who come to honor the fallen, and the somber respect of those who guard them. On this 100th anniversary, every American should read this book.
Did you know that the chuck wagon is the official vehicle of Texas? Come ’n Git It!: Cookie and His Cowboy Chuck Wagon (Jennifer Coleman, illustrated by Julie Buckner, Pelican Publishing, 2021, 32 pages, $17.99) provides an excellent overview of the role of the cook on a trail drive in the 1800s. From the start of his day at 3 a.m., the cook prepared food, got the cowboys up, went ahead to locate the site for lunch and dinner based on the abundance of water and grazing range, and set the tongue of his wagon to act as the compass for the next day’s drive. Beautiful illustrations show the night sky of Texas and lightning dancing along a cow’s horns. They also accurately show the flora and fauna of the time. This is a perfect book for fourth and seventh grade Texas history, as well as for any curious reader.
Emperor penguins are dedicated parents, enduring harsh conditions to create a family unit. Penguin Journey (Angela Kunkel, illustrated by Catherine Odell, Abrams Appleseed, 2021, 40 pages, $16.99) presents the year’s cycle of their life. Rendered in verse and accompanied by excellent watercolor paintings, it is easy for the youngest child to understand what a penguin’s life is like. An author’s note describes the shrinking population and a list of sources provides sites for further information.
Who’s Hiding in the Snow? (Katharine McEwen, Nosy Crow, 2021, 10 pages, $9.99) is a rather sophisticated board book with more than 20 flaps and facts. Beginning with early morning in the Asian tundra, the book progresses through the day in other snowbound locations. The animals and topography of each area is highlighted.
Pandas tend to be the biggest draw at a zoo lucky enough house them. Go Wild! Pandas (Margie Markarian, National Geographic Kids, 2021, 48 pages, $9.99) stuffs a large amount of information in a short book. Illustrated with the excellent photos one expects, one device I particularly like is the thumbprint in the upper left corner that states exactly what information is on the page. Parent tips and a glossary add to the value.
Gail Gibbons is one of the finest authors of informational books for children. Elephants of Africa (Gail Gibbons, Holiday House, 2021, 32 pages, $18.99) is a new and updated exploration of the characteristics and living conditions of this magnificent animal. Did you know that the trunk has around 40,000 muscles and is deft enough to pluck a leaf off a tree? There is so much to learn, and the text is accompanied by Gibbons' detailed illustrations.
Bestselling author Peter Wohlleben asks and answers Do You Know Where the Animals Live? Discovering the Incredible Creatures All Around Us (Peter Wohlleben, translated by Shelley Tanaka, Greystone Kids, 2021, 84 pages, $19.95). In an oversized format, the book is divided into seven sections for a journey of discovery. The author discuses where animals live, what they eat, what animal babies are like, how they grow up, survival techniques, language and emotions. Excellent photos accompany the text and each section has a quiz to get the reader thinking.
What lures a person to become involved in the space program? Edward White was drawn to the night and the stars as a young boy. This interest never left him, and as he matured he did everything necessary to join the space race. The Stars Beckoned: Edward White’s Amazing Walk in Space (Candy Wellins, illustrated by Courtney Dawson, Philomel, 2021, 32 pages, $17.99) tells us how he became one of the first astronauts and was the first to walk in space. Presented in verse, his story is an appealing introduction to biography and a topic that has fascinated us for ages. The book ends with an historical note on White and a timeline of his life, which was cut short when his spacecraft caught fire. The illustrations are childlike and appropriate for the audience.
Paper World: Space (Gail Armstrong, Big Picture Press, 2021, 30 pages, $24.99) carries the reader on an adventure into another world. Numerous die cuts, flaps from small to huge, and pages that fold out to detail the solar system provide an engrossing trip through the universe. There is even a discussion of space stations and the possibility of a base on Mars. The intriguing design will be pored over intently.
For a more thorough study of space, the new second edition of Space Encyclopedia: A Tour of Our Solar System and Beyond (David Aguilar, National Geographic, 2021, 205 pages. $24.99) fits the bill. Spectacular photography, pleasing design, the most current information, jokes, fun facts to amaze your friends and superstars of the universe are arranged in a large-format book. The book is truly a winner!
Comics and graphic novels
Two youngsters take a trip with their grandfather through five centuries of the development of Western art, from the Renaissance to modern art. History of Western Art in Comics, Part Two (Marion Augustin, illustrated by Bruno Heitz, Holiday House, 2021, 96 pages, $22.99) includes classics such as the Mona Lisa, the Sistine Chapel, sculptures by Rodin, paintings by Monet, and forays into pop art. Designed in comic book form, the comments of the viewers in museums adds a bit of humor to the art lessons. Their reactions show how those who break tradition are vilified until they become the new stars of the art world. And, yes, there are nudes. It is art, after all!
Many young readers are drawn to the art form of the graphic novel. In a unique approach to the technique, Tui Sutherland depicts how he turned his dragon world into a graphic novel. Wings of Fire: Forge Your Dragon World (Tui Sutherland, art by Mike Holmes, Graphix/Scholastic, 2021, 132 pages, $12.99) moves step-by-step through the process of writing a book, from the kernel of an idea, through understanding your characters and building the world in which they exist. It is a super book for the nascent writer and artist.
Hooky (Miriam Bonastre Tur, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2021, 384 pages, $12.99) is the first print edition of a webcomic from Webtoon that has more than 10 million daily readers. Dani and Dorian miss the bus that has already teleported to their school. Not knowing where it is, they begin to search. Their many encounters lead them to dragons, witches and other characters in their world. And did I mention that they are declared traitors and are being hunted? Complex and lengthy, it has obviously attracted a wide audience online.
It is the end of World War I and Elber is coming home from France. His sister can’t wait to resume their fun-loving relationship. But he is a different man, now. Vonceil is angry and lets it color her relationship with her whole family. Salt Magic (Hope Larson and Rebecca Mock, Margaret Ferguson Books, 2021, 238 pages, $21.99) is a modern fairy tale that reveals how a salt witch can change the lives of those around her. The ending is certainly a surprise, but perfect for the story.
Check the Denton Public Libraries for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of some of these books and others related to the theme. Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences will carry some of them.