Mysteries and thrillers are among my favorite books to read. I am obviously not alone, as they seem to be the most checked out genres in the library. Here is a sampling of the latest novels, covering a wide variety of topics.
I love finding a new author who is just beginning a new series. Alias Emma (Ava Glass, Bantam Books, 2022, 272 pages, $27) is a classic spy novel with a wonderful female protagonist. Emma is the daughter of a high-placed Russian spy who was killed because he gave information to MI6. A new agent in the British secret service, she is tasked with taking a reluctant doctor into protective custody and delivering him for protection. Emma has 12 hours to persuade him to trust her and cross the city of London to get him to safety. How she manages to evade the Russian assassination teams that are after them takes all her skill and wiles. The action never slows down and is interspersed with revelations that let us know more about her character. I feel I know her well and look forward to her further adventures.
Cotton Malone is back in the fray in an intricate plot that combines historical events and modern territorial warfare. The Last Kingdom (Steve Berry, Grand Central Publishers, 2023, 451 pages, $29) is set in Bavaria, the largest state in Germany, and involves the Duke of Bavaria who wants to claim his lost kingdom. However, his claim also impacts the CIA, Germany, German patriotic groups, and the Chinese. Twists and turns and forays into history keep the story moving at a rapid pace, with action and surprises.
Letty Davenport, the adopted daughter of Lucas Davenport, is following in his footprints in novels that feature her adventures. Dark Angel (John Sandford, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 2023, 377 pages, $29.95) refers to the tattoo she gets on her back to give her cred in her latest assignment from the Department of Homeland Security. Along with a partner from the NSA, she is to infiltrate a supposed terrorist hacker group and foil their plot on the United States. The group, Ordinary People, seem to Letty to be less threatening than they are made out to be, and she begins to suspect the motives of her assignment. Both a procedural and a thriller, the action is intense and the story well-told. Letty’s character is developing into one that will be very interesting to follow.
The current war in Ukraine is providing authors of thrillers with a new setting. Dead Fall (Brad Thor, Atria, 2023, 340 pages, $29.99) sees Scot Horvath deployed to Ukraine to rescue an American aide worker who has been captured by a rogue military unit from the Wagner Group. Completely devoid of morals, the group is terrorizing the Ukrainian countryside while searching for hidden art treasures they want to sell. There is more “blood and guts” in this book than is usual for a Horvath novel, but it is mentioned several times that “war is hell.”
What would you put up with to stay in your dream house? Margaret has always wanted a home of her own, especially a Victorian house. When she and her husband buy the perfect home in May, they are excited. But, The September House (Carissa Orlando, Berkley, 2023, 344 pages, $27) becomes a house of horrors each time the month of September rolls around. The walls bleed blood, wraiths appear, and the moaning and screaming get louder as the days advance. What is the cause and how can it be overcome? This psychological thriller will definitely appeal to Stephen King fans.
Sir Walter Scott’s phrase, “Oh, what a tangled web we weave/When first we practice to deceive,” is the perfect description of Homecoming (Kate Morton, Mariner Books, 2023, 547 pages, $32). Jess is called home to Australia from London by a phone call that her grandmother, who raised her, is in the hospital. Nora’s death sets off a chain reaction of searching for answers to mysterious deaths in the past and their relationship to the present. Set in 1959 in a small town in South Australia where the murder-suicide of a family has multiple ramifications, and in 2018 London and Sydney, the book is complex and fascinating. How all of the threads of story are woven together for this epic saga had me reading late into the night. The ending absolutely blew me away!
Penetration specialists are hired by companies to test the strengths and weaknesses of their security systems, both in the facility and in their computers. Jack and her husband Gabe are the best to be found. Jack handles the break-ins and Gabe the digital work. The book opens with Jack penetrating a corporation’s office, and we follow as she maneuvers through the facility. We get a blow-by-blow description of her work, even the end when she is discovered and taken to a police station. After her release she comes home to find Gabe with his throat cut. Who would want to murder this lovable bear of a man? Jack becomes the prime suspect, and Zero Days (Ruth Ware, Scout Press, 2023, 368 pages, $29.99) tracks her as she evades the police and pursues the killer. But who can she trust? And, is her life in danger? Non-stop action and suspense abound.
How does An Honest Man (Michael Koryta, Mulholland Books, 2023, 373 pages, $29) become the primary suspect in the murder of seven men found on a drifting boat? When the rich fishing waters between the US and Canada were closed to commerce, the inhabitants of the islands off the coast had to find other means to survive. Many left, but others turned to less savory occupations. Israel Pike is recently released from jail, having served time for killing his father. He is the perfect patsy for the consortium of crime that plagues the islands. Human trafficking, drugs, and other crimes are rife and Israel tries to find proof to take down the perpetrators. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy on a deserted island struggles to survive beatings from his degenerate father. The story is intriguing and sad, with an ending that is realistic and hopeful.
After a turbulent adventure at sea, Lena is settling into a two week stay in Harlem with friends of the musician she met on the Queen Mary. She is booked on the next voyage back, but is tempted by a relationship with Will. Harlem After Midnight (Louise Hare, Berkley, 2023, 344 pages, $28) is the second book in the Canary Club Mystery series. Lena is in search of information about her father who recently died in London. She knows he spent time in Harlem, so is trying to make connections with those who knew him almost 30 years ago. Having recently discovered who her mother is, the turmoil of events has her questioning everything about her life. The murder of Will’s stepsister adds to the confusion. The conclusion of the story leads us to anticipate the next book in the series.
Temperance Brennan has been requested to come to the Turks and Caicos to aid in identifying the bones of two recently unearthed bodies, each missing a left hand. While there, she also becomes involved in the mystery of a boat containing five bodies, and the murder of a detective. As Tempe works to find who and what instrument was used in her original case, The Bone Hacker (Kathy Reichs, Scribner, 2023, 320 pages, $27.99) stalks her. The seemingly disparate events begin to coalesce into a plot that has international ramifications. The plot is definitely a procedural, filled with misdirection. Those who miss the television show Bones will enjoy this latest adventure with Tempe.
For those of you who like the hardboiled mysteries popular in the ’30s and ’40s, Philip Marlowe is back in The Second Murderer (Denise Mina, Mulholland Books, 2023, 245 pages, $28). Marlowe is hired to find the daughter of an extremely wealthy man and to return her to her family. He ends up trying to protect her, as he realizes she is being abused by her father. Her father no longer feels she is necessary, as she has provided him with an heir. It is a complicated story, interwoven with several cases of murder. The terse conversations reflect the style of writing of the 30s and the tone of the book is nihilistic. It is written by a Scotswoman, so there are British spellings throughout.
Those who love to follow a character over many years will enjoy the 26th offering of the Faith Fairchild series. COVID has hit and the small town of Aleford, Massachusetts is in lockdown. We see how Faith and her family and friends react, and then there is a Zoom bombing of the local town hall meeting. A revered teacher of art is shown in compromising photos. In the aftermath, the town supports her, but she is found dead in her home. Suicide is the verdict, but Faith knows it is murder and sets out to prove it. The Body in the Web (Katherine Hall Page, William Morrow, 2023, 257 pages, $30) is an amateur sleuth mystery at its best. Combining a story with known characters and a murder provides a level of comfort to the reader.
Tempest Raj is a magician in disgrace, who now works for her father creating unique secret structures in people’s homes. Invited to a seance at the most recent project, meant to rid the home of the spirit of a cheating husband, said husband ends up crashing the party. The Raven Thief (Gigi Pandian, Minotaur Books, 2023, 303 pages, $26.99) is a clever locked-room mystery. The cast of characters are becoming old friends and are as important as the mystery. Knowledge of stagecraft and magic are necessary to solving the puzzle, and it adds to the story that there are several misdirections that lead Tempest astray.
All Perry Firekeeper-Birch wants to do with her summer is fish. However, her interfering aunt sees that she is selected as a summer intern. Assigned to the Sugar Island Cultural Learning Center, she vows to find a way to get free. However, she becomes involved in the repatriation of remains and artifacts demanded by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. She is determined that a specific college specimen she and her mentor name Warrior Girl be returned. Warrior Girl Unearthed (Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co., 2023, 394 pages, $19.99) has a double meaning, as the book also recounts how a rather feckless teenager grows into a person who makes a difference in her community. The story also involves the disappearance of indigenous women, murder, theft, grave robbery, and exposure to a Native American culture.
All Constance wants in life is comfort and durability in a relationship. Her friend, Mars is very much the opposite. When Constance thinks she has found it, she receives a beautiful and unique engagement ring. Searching for its provenance, she finds a book of letters in the reference section of the library. She begins to leave letters to the writer, and receives replies! The Book of Silver Linings (Nan Fischer, Berkley, 2023, 369 pages, $17) is very much a search for self, and what we are willing to give up to a relationship. The mystery writer seems to know Constance’s heart, and maybe he does.
