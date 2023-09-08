Mysteries and thrillers are among my favorite books to read. I am obviously not alone, as they seem to be the most checked-out genres in the library. Here is a sampling of the latest novels, covering a wide variety of topics.

Book Talk: Alias Emma

Alias Emma

Ava Glass, Bantam Books, 2022, 272 pages, $27

I love finding a new author who is just beginning a new series. Alias Emma (Ava Glass, Bantam Books, 2022, 272 pages, $27) is a classic spy novel with a wonderful female protagonist. Emma is the daughter of a high-placed Russian spy who was killed because he gave information to MI6. A new agent in the British secret service, she is tasked with taking a reluctant doctor into protective custody and delivering him for protection. Emma has 12 hours to persuade him to trust her and cross the city of London to get him to safety. How she manages to evade the Russian assassination teams that are after them takes all her skill and wiles. The action never slows down and is interspersed with revelations that let us know more about her character. I feel I know her well and look forward to her further adventures.

The September House

The September House

Carissa Orlando, Berkley, 2023, 344 pages, $27
The Second Murderer

The Second Murderer 

Denise Mina, Mulholland Books, 2023, 245 pages, $28

Jean Greenlaw is a specialist in literature and has been a reviewer for decades. She can be reached at j.greenlaw1@verizon.net

