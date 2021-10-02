Hooray! The Denton Arts & Jazz Festival is “Back with a Bang!” Three days of fabulous music, art, craft, and admission is free. The books in today’s column reflect this wonderful event.
I am not a fan of country music, but I love Dolly Parton. Everything I read, hear or see about her exemplifies her stature as a true class act. Her recent book Dolly Parton Songteller: My Life in Lyrics (Dolly Parton with Robert K. Germann, Chronicle Books, 2020, 380 pages, $50) is a tome that will keep you entranced for weeks. It is essentially the story of her life, told through the lyrics of her songs. The design is wonderful, replete with photographs, ample white space, descriptive text and song lyrics surrounded by the ephemera related to them. She writes lyrics on any piece of paper that is at hand, preserves them and they are shown in the book. Dolly’s numerous costumes also fit the text perfectly. Her philanthropy is world-renowned, but she is modest about it. Given my profession, I am overwhelmed that her Imagination Library has distributed over 100 million free books to children around the world. As I read, I could hear her voice as if it were reading the book to me. What a treat!
Frances Palmer’s creativity comes in many forms. She is a potter, a gardener, a beekeeper, a photographer, a cook and an entrepreneur. All of these come together in her first book Life in the Studio (Frances Palmer, Artisan, 2020, 255 pages, $35). Palmer has an impressive educational background which she has used to create her own pottery and to market it. She not only creates pottery, she provides recipes to put tasty food on and in it and flowers to fill her pots and vases. The book is both beautiful and useful. There are step-by-step instructions on creating pottery and gardening and beautiful photos to illustrate throughout. I love such subheads as Seeking the Soul of Porcelain and The Allure of Glazes. The appeal of the book is wide-ranging.
Ninety year old Sonny Rollins is a jazz giant who played with all the greats. When he was 29 he walked away from a successful career for two years because he wanted to get better. He spent his days in the open air on the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City, working on honing his craft. Sonny Rollins Plays the Bridge (Gary Golio, illustrated by James Ransome, Nancy Paulsen Books, 2021, 32 pages, $17.99) is an excellent marriage of text and illustration. Both capture the vibrancy and exuberance of New York City and Rollin’s music as they recount the two years spent on experimentation. Essays at the end provide a brief bio of Rollins, information on the bridge and Sonny’s words. It is possible to hear him play “The Bridge” on YouTube.
Though written 50 years ago, Peace Train (Cat Stevens, illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds, Harper, 2021, 32 pages, $18.99) is available in picture book format for the first time. This anthem of the seventies is as topical today as it was then, unfortunately. Bold, colorful illustrations illuminate the desire for the people of the world to hop aboard the peace train and give up hate. I would suggest going online and finding a YouTube presentation of Cat Stevens singing the song, and allow him to sing the book to the reader. You can also find versions sung by Dolly Parton and others.
Another songwriter and icon who has been writing and performing for more than 50 years is Buffy Sainte-Marie. Born a Cree in Canada, she was adopted out to a white family in the United States. Though not trained as a musician and musically dyslexic, she creates music “…by ear and memory, gut and feel”. Buffy Sainte-Marie: The Authorized Biography (Andrea Warner, Greystone Books, 2018, 298 pages, $18.95) gives us insight not only into her life, but what the music world was like over the last half century. Sainte-Marie spends much of the time isolated in Hawaii, choosing to make only short tours. Others perform her songs and she remains a presence in the music world.
Mahalia Jackson: Freedom’s Voice (Denise Lewis Patrick, Harper, 2021, 112 pages, $15.99) is a middle grade biography of the woman known as the queen of gospel music. Born in New Orleans, orphaned at five, and on her own at 15, Mahalia migrated to Chicago where she found more freedom as a Black person. Her mixture of church hymns and blues helped to create the genre of gospel and she became internationally renowned. After a European tour where she was treated with respect and cordially, she became more aware of the lack in America. After meeting Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph Abernathy, she became an activist. The text of the book is highly readable and her biography is interspersed with brief essays about events and people who had an impact on her life.
Lenny is a music composer. He wants to write a symphony, but is stuck facing a blank page. He begins to listen to the world around him as he takes a walk through the city with his cat. He receives inspiration from the sounds of life surrounding him. The Music of Life (Louis Thomas, Farrar Straus Giroux, 2020, 32 pages, $17.99) becomes a symphony. This is a perfect book for our Arts & Jazz Festival, or any gathering of a large group of people. The sounds of life and music create their own symphony.
Today you are joining the band and it means you must find the perfect instrument to play. The Oboe Goes Boom Boom Boom (Colleen Venable, illustrated by Lian Cho, Greenwillow, 2021, 32 pages, $17.99) introduces the reader to the instruments in the band. Each double page spread shows an instrument, what makes it work and describes the sound it produces. But wait! Felicity is so anxious to play the bass drum she overrides each instrument’s sound with a BOOM BOOM BOOM. Then the tuba overrides her. But eventually each child selects an instrument and harmony exists. Every band member is inspired by a real musician, whose bio is in the back of the book.
If you want a playful musical romp, filled with puns sure to elicit groans then you want to read Clarinet & Trumpet (Melanie Ellsworth, illustrated by John Herzog, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2020, 32 pages, $14.99). A clarinet and trumpet are friends and make music together. But one day they hear a new sound and an oboe appears, teaming up with the clarinet. The trumpet is sad, but a trombone appears. Now things are even but they become rivals. As more instruments appear sides are taken but when a sax joins them, he has the attributes of both. Obviously, they begin to make music together. The book is actually a rhythm instrument, as it has beads in a tube that comprises the spine.
Designed in the style of a graphic novel, Before They Were Artists: Famous Illustrators as Kids (Elizabeth Haidle, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2021, 64 pages, $17.99) is a collection of brief bios of children’s picture book illustrators who have stood the test of time. The title is misleading, as each essay covers the artist’s life in eight to ten pages. Maurice Sendak is the most well known artist, but I love the fact that Wanda Gag is included, as she was one of our earliest illustrators for children.
Many of us have spent far too much time isolated in our homes during this pandemic. If you are tired of looking at the same old surroundings, maybe it is time to spruce things up! Jungalow: Decorate Wild (Justina Blakeney with Jason Rosencrantz, photos by Dabito, Abrams, 2021, 270 pages, $40) will give you many ideas. The author believes “A home is like a garden, it must be cultivated …”. In five chapters she has the reader explore his/her roots, go wild for color, use pattern, bring the outside in and use wild imagination. Large type and brilliant photos make it a pleasure to read the book. I believe you will find at least one suggestion that will enliven your home.
Check the Denton Public Libraries for these books and more. Our local Barnes & Noble will have a display of some of these books and others related to the theme. Patchouli Joe’s will carry some of them.