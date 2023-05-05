Summer is approaching and I have suggestions for your TBR — To Be Read — list. It’s quite a varied list, but each is worthy of your time.
■
Trust no one! Kate has been dragged back into the spy world of World War II from her preferred task of training sharpshooters. She is sent on a Night Flight to Paris (Cara Black, Soho Crime, 2023, 325 pages, $27.95) with three missions. She is to deliver penicillin to a hospital, assassinate a threat to the British invasion of Egypt and bring back a “package.” Kate is frustrated that she is told nothing but the basics, which puts her in constant danger. Ending up in Cairo, she foils several plots, takes out the bad guys and makes it back to England. The tension is unrelenting and you share her frustration, but it makes for a gripping story.
■
It is Europe in 1942. Micheline, who goes by the Code Name Sapphire (Pam Jenoff, Park Row Books, 2023, 343 pages, $28.99) runs the Sapphire line, a resistance group in Belgium and France to get downed airmen back to England. Her brother, Matteo, heads a partisan sabotage group. They become involved with Hannah and Lily, cousins who are in danger from the Nazis. Based on an actual event of freeing Jews from a train headed to Auschwitz, it is a tale of danger, deceit and love. The characters are flawed and you want to shake them at times, but that is what makes the book seem so real.
■
Eugenics is a tough topic to write a novel about, but when the exposition is beautifully wrought, the book is so worth reading. Only the Beautiful (Susan Meissner, Berkley, 2023, 386 pages, $28) tells two stories that are intertwined. Rosanne is a teenager, orphaned and fostered. She becomes pregnant and is sent to a home for the mentally ill out of spite from the woman who had taken her in. Roseanne has synesthesia, a little-understood condition in 1939. Her baby is taken for adoption, and she is sterilized and kept under county control until she is 21.
Helen is a nanny living in Europe during World War II and is the sister of the man who impregnated Roseanne. One of the children under her care is murdered by the Nazis because she has deformities. How the two women live their lives and unite years after the war is a compelling story. Before we heap scorn on the Nazis for their program of eugenics, we should know that it was legal in the United States to sterilize the “unfit” from 1927 until the 1970s.
■
Sadly, we are in a time when book banning is rife. It is enlightening to revisit another time in our not-too-distant past when this was also true, and to have the story told in the context of a novel. The Librarian of Burned Books (Brianna Labuskes, William Morrow, 2023, 390 pages, $19.99) recounts three tales of the effects of book burning or banning.
In Berlin, 1933, we meet Althea, a naive young American author invited to Germany by Goebbels so she can become a propaganda pawn. As her six-month stay proceeds, she moves from respect for Germany to horror at the events that unfold. Hannah meets her in Berlin, but escapes to Paris, and her story as a Jewish expat heightens the tension as we read about her in 1936. Viv is a young war widow in New York City in 1944. She works for the Council on Books in Wartime, responsible for sending millions of paperbacks to Americans at war. Viv is battling Sen. Robert Taft, whose book-banning campaign is crippling their effort. How these three women come together is told with wonderful descriptive language and storytelling ability.
■
Oh, the glamour of being part of the “Georgetown Set” in Washington, D.C., in the 1950s, a group that basically ran the world. But what seems glamorous from the outside can be traumatic if you are a child living in such a family.
Stewart Alsop was a well-known journalist who traveled the world interviewing people for his column. His young wife, Tish, was left to take care of all the everyday things. Alsop had been a member of the Office of Strategic Services during World War II, and continued to brief the CIA and FBI after his travels. Tish, who was British, as a teenager had been a decoding agent for MI5 during the war. Both were used to keeping secrets and lived closed lives.
Their only daughter, the author Elizabeth Winthrop Alsop, one of six children who lived, has written a memoir that is basically a lamentation of her search for family and connection with her mother. Tish spent much of Elizabeth’s childhood in an alcoholic stupor and her later years lost in dementia. Daughter of Spies: Wartime Secrets, Family Lies (Elizabeth Winthrop Alsop, Regal House Publishing, 2022, 233 pages, $17.95) is an engrossing look at the political machinations of Washington and a revelation of the travails of family life.
■
The book jacket photo and title drew me to the memoir Work With What You Got (Zion Clark and James Hirsch, Candlewick Press, 2023, 232 pages, 18.99). A young Black man is sitting on a piece of exercise equipment, but he obviously has no legs. Combined with the title, I was compelled to learn about his life. Zion Clark was born with no legs and spent the first 17 years of his life in the foster care system in Ohio.
If you ever doubted that the system is broken, his experiences will convince you. Shuttled from home to home, there was no security, and being disabled and Black in a basically white community gave him much to overcome. This is basically an uplifting story. It is amazing that he tells the truth about the system, but there is no diatribe or rancor. He praises those who helped him, and you root for him as he becomes a successful man.
■
Vera Wong is brimming with advice that no one, especially her son, wants to hear. The owner of a faded teahouse with only one daily customer, she is excited to come down from her apartment one day to find a dead body sprawled on the floor.
Disgusted with the police who claim it is not a murder, Vera sets out to solve the case herself. Presented with four suspects, she inserts herself into their lives, developing a new family along the way. Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers (Jesse Q. Sutanto, Berkley, 2023, 338 pages, $17) is a quirky, funny, delightful amateur sleuth mystery without blood or gore!
■
You can always guarantee that a James Patterson novel will hold your attention and move fast. With Mike Lupica as his co-author, you can guarantee that any sports information will be accurate and intriguing. The House of Wolves (James Patterson and Mike Lupica, Little, Brown and Co., 2023, 390 page, $29) opens with the murder of an owner of a professional football team and recounts the infighting of his family and outside forces to gain control of the team.
It is rather ironic that the family is named Wolf and they spend all of their time trying to destroy each other. (Ironic because in real life, wolves are caring and above all, devoted to family.) The tense plot includes additional murders, plotting, slander, muggings and hints of Mafia involvement. I loved the not-so-subtle offensive attack on the NFL elite.
Alyssa is stunned, trying to figure out why her wealthy husband walked out on her with no warning. While drowning her sorrows in a hotel bar, she befriends a forlorn waif and invites her to be The House Guest (Hank Phillippi Ryan, Tor Publishing Group, 2023, 328 pages, $27.99). As the story develops, we struggle to figure out if the characters are who they say they are, who the bad guys are and whether Alyssa can come out on top. In a world of scams, this is a well-plotted story of love, betrayal and revenge.
■
If you are partial to a hardcore thriller, Code Crisis (Joe Purpura, Greenleaf, 2023, 343 pages, $27.95) is the book for you. Vince is a gynecologist in a reputable hospital in California, a workaholic, unhappy with his life outside the hospital. When he hears what sounds like a threat to the United States from one of his patients, he reluctantly calls the FBI. He falls head over heels for the agent who is sent to investigate his claim. The unraveling of the plot mixes romance with nail-biting action that includes an attack on his hospital and other terrorist targets. Hang on for a bumpy ride!
■
A debut novel written by a member of the Tunica-Biloxi tribe in Louisiana combines the myths of the past with the realities of today. Sisters of the Lost Nation (Nick Medina, Berkley, 2023, 338 pages, $27) is set in Louisiana where a casino has brought money and jobs to the tribe, but has wrenched many lives from their moorings.
Anna has been haunted by the myths of the past and is a subject of bullying. She is also distressed by the number of young women who have gone missing or been murdered without much being done. She must fight to both save her sister and the heritage of her tribe. The horrors that haunt her are real, and the author weaves a fascinating tale.
■
I am going to begin this review with comments from a friend who read Unraveller (Frances Hardinge, Amulet, 2023, 423 pages, $19.99): “This novel is a different take on fantasy with magic. The focus is almost a philosophical take on the power of hate vs. love and how these emotions manifest in curses from the characters of the story. The writing is beautiful and thought-provoking. At times it sounds like poetry.”
I concur and consider this the best fantasy novel I have read since Harry Potter. The characters develop over time and it becomes obvious that the cursers are as damaged as those who are cursed. It is up to Kellen and his friend Nettle to unravel the threads that hold these people in limbo. The story evolves slowly, as reality is a part of it. There is no snapping of fingers to magically and quickly save these folks. Sinking into the story is so satisfying.
■
Having served on the committee that selects the prestigious Newbery Medal, I am familiar with the criteria. The book must be a distinguished original contribution and the committee looks for work that is unique. Lois Lowry obviously has the talent that it takes, as she is one of very few authors to have won the Newbery twice. Her new book, The Windeby Puzzle (Lois Lowry, Clarion Books, 2023, 186 pages, $16.99) easily falls in the same award-worthy category.
A child’s body was found in a peat bog in Windeby, Germany, in 1952, first thought to be a girl. Later science identified it as an adolescent boy. No one knew why this Iron Age child was buried there.
Beginning with the history of the find, Lowry shows the reader how an author’s mind works. Taking bits and pieces of fact and fleshing it out with imagination, she wrote the story of Estrild. She was a girl centuries ahead of her time who wished to be more than a wife and child-bearer. Once Lowry gave her a name, she became real and the story flowed. When it was revealed that the body was actually a boy, Lowry created a new story, using a character from the first iteration. The blend of history and story is unique and provides a peek into the past.
■
As Juneteenth is now a national holiday, learning about its origin and history seems sensible. The Juneteenth Story: Celebrating the End of Slavery in the United States (Alliah Agostini, illustrated by Sawyer Cloud, Becker & Mayer Kids, 2022, 32 pages, $18.99) begins with July 4, 1776, Independence Day for many in the United States. But African Americans were not free.
After the Civil War, Texas was the last state to declare them free. A celebration started in Texas to commemorate the day the U.S. Army sailed into Galveston to compel Texas Confederates to finally abide by the law to free slaves. Over many years, the celebration changed in popularity and recognition, until in 2021, Juneteenth was made a national holiday. The text is clear and thorough and the illustrations reflect the many emotions of this saga in history.
Look for these books and more at the Denton Public Library.
