Bonnie and Clyde Days turns 10 in October
Pilot Point Main Street will host the 10th annual Bonnie and Clyde Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12, followed by a free concert at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Pilot Point.
The family-friendly festival features reenactments from the famous 1967 film, a soap box challenge, live entertainment and food. The reenactments at noon and 3 p.m. commemorate the filming of the bank robbery scene in the Warner Bros. movie. Players will perform at the historic bank building on the downtown Pilot Point Square.
The free festival will also feature a classic car show, historic exhibits, crafts, vendors and a free kids’ zone. The free concert at 6:30 p.m. features Jarrod Morris and Tyler Rogers.
Annual Arts & Words exhibit opening
The eighth annual “Art & Words Show” will pair 11 writers and 11 visual artists from Sept. 21-28 at Art on the Boulevard, 4919 Camp Bowie Blvd. B in Fort Worth.
The exhibit is curated by Denton writer Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam.
Each of the 11 writers respond to a work of art through a poem, story or essay, and each artist will respond to a poem, story or essay through a work of art. The result is a show of 44 works — 22 pairs.
Stufflebeam curates the annual show, which is exhibited in her mother’s gallery. This year’s show includes poetry, fiction, painting and sculpture in various genres — science fiction, mainstream, fantasy and horror. An opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21, with a literary reading from 7 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3120yK8.
Park rangers dip into pumpkin spice season
The Johnson Branch Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park has a full month of regular programs led by park rangers.
The Johnson Branch Unit is located off FM3002 (Lone Oak Road), 7 miles east of Interstate 35. Entrance fee is $7 for ages 13 and older.
- Friday — At 8:30 p.m., take a night hike with a ranger and explore the dark side of Johnson Branch. Dress for the weather and wear closed-toe shoes. Meet at Dogwood Canyon Parking Area.
- Saturday — At 9 a.m., check out a Dutch oven demonstration at the park amphitheater and bring a plate and fork to sample the food. At 11 a.m., learn more about the critters in the park in “The Fast and the Furriest,” also at the amphitheater. At 2 p.m., join a park ranger in a guided hike along Dogwood Canyon Trail.
Meet at Dogwood Canyon Parking area.
- Sept. 21 — At 6 p.m., join a park ranger to learn photography tricks and tips for getting a good sunset shot. Meet at the Kid Fish Pond. At 8:30 p.m., bring a digital camera and learn how to paint with light in a free introductory workshop to make artistic photographs. Meet at the Kid Fish Pond.
- Sept. 27 — At 6 p.m., join a park ranger for a campfire and s’mores. During this campfire, attendees will learn the basics of building a campfire building basics. Meet at the amphitheater.
- Sept. 28 — At 9 a.m., learn to be a modern-day pirate in Geocaching 101, a workshop that teaches how to use tech to find treasure. Meet at Pavilion 1. At 11 a.m., make leaf rubbings to celebrate the fall in “Arts in the Park.” Meet at Pavilion 1. At 2 p.m., at “Song Dog Sing-Along,” learn more about coyotes and what makes them so cool. Meet at the amphitheater.