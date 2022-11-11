'Mythic Quest' Season 3 - Still 1

The third season of the comedy hits Apple TV+ on November 11. Pictured (L-R): Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao.

 Courtesy of Apple TV+. Photo by Robert Voets.

This weekend, the comedy series Mythic Quest - from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz - returns for its third season.

The Apple Original series tackles many significant issues within game development and creative industries: the challenge of adapting video games into movies, having egos bigger than the moon, and having your own identity inside a giant machine. 

'Mythic Quest' Season 3 - Still 2

'Mythic Quest' follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game — they happen in the office.
'Mythic Quest' Season 3 - Still 3

Carol (Naomi Ekperigin, pictured right) attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion, while a post-prison Brad (Danny Pudi, pictured left) tries to return to society as a reformed man.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

Tags

Recommended for you