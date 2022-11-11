'Mythic Quest' follows a group of video game developers tasked with building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends, but the most hard-fought battles don't occur in the game — they happen in the office.
Carol (Naomi Ekperigin, pictured right) attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion, while a post-prison Brad (Danny Pudi, pictured left) tries to return to society as a reformed man.
This weekend, the comedy series Mythic Quest - from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz - returns for its third season.
The Apple Original series tackles many significant issues within game development and creative industries: the challenge of adapting video games into movies, having egos bigger than the moon, and having your own identity inside a giant machine.
Season three mostly centers on Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy’s (Charlotte Nicdao) new studio set, called GrimPop; David (David Hornsby) taking the throne at the titular Mythic Quest studio; and Brad (Danny Pudi) coming back from prison to maybe do something sinister once more with feeling.
Ahead of the new season’s premiere - which sees the first two episodes available on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly through early January - the Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with the cast and crew of Mythic Quest. In the below video interview, we chat with Pudi, Hornsby, Naomi Ekperigin (“Carol”), Ashly Burch (“Rachel”) and Jessie Ennis (“Jo”) about the growth of the characters and the talent/creative who pen and direct their actions.