Jared Leto trades in his clown shoes for fangs – and, of course, it’s as silly and bad as you thought. However, it’s never not entertaining, and Matt Smith understood the assignment.
It takes the right creatives to make a good superhero/antihero movie at Sony Pictures. The Sony-Marvel partnership leads to bangers when Marvel Studios has the controls, as it has proven with the new Spider-Man trilogy. But when Sony solely churns out material (i.e., the Venom movies), it’s a major step down. You just can’t stack Tom Hardy saying, “turd in the wind,” next to Zendaya’s “If you expect disappointment, then you can never really get disappointed.”
Oddly enough, I went into Morbius with the exact mentality of Zendaya’s words. I had a familiarity with the character going into the new movie (thanks, '90s Spider-Man cartoon show), but the film's trailer admittedly did not sink its teeth into my attention. It just looked like a goofy flick made 20-plus years ago, one where the special effects and dialogue are off. And yeah, Morbius is that. It reminded me of 2004’s Van Helsing: You know it’s not good, but you’re never not entertained. So, I can’t drive a stake through this. I enjoyed myself.
Rather than kick things off like a horror movie (like it should have), the basic thrust of the plot is celebrity biochemist Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is in search of a cure for his rare, enervating blood disease. He travels across the world to find vampire bats, so he can simply inject himself with their DNA. Like a classic superhero/villain accident, Michael is imbued with pseudo-vampiric superhuman abilities and physical traits. This means he needs blood every few hours to keep his six-pack and well-oiled body.
Things become even more complicated for Michael when his bestie, Milo (a scene-stealing Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame), wants in on the action. Milo suffers from the same disease, but Michael doesn’t want Milo to face the consequences of not being able to control his thirst. Naturally, this creates a rift, and the results get bloody.
Right out of the coffin, how Morbius is shot and how the actors talk is abysmal. It’s a CGI overload splattered with nonsensical dialogue that tries to spoon feed us too much exposition. But there’s an amusing quality to it.
Morbius isn’t a complete guilty pleasure watch. There’s some legitimately good stuff in here. Let’s begin with Matt Smith. Clearly, he’s the one performer who understood the assignment and didn’t try to take this super serious like the other actors. He dances to sexy hip-hop music and has a charm that mirrors Kiefer Sutherland in The Lost Boys. He even says Michael’s name over and over just like Sutherland’s fanged baddie. Smith tears up every scene he’s in, and it’s a hoot.
There are also neat warp effects whenever Michael moves about in his vampiric form. It’s like he’s a Death Eater in Harry Potter. But instead of leaving a slight trail of black smoke, Michael paints all the colors of the wind, primarily purple. It’s like a watercolor painting to watch. So, for that, those rendered effects deserve a round of applause.
Morbius can be enjoyed if you enter with the right mindset. It never really had that much potential, so I cannot grade it as seriously with my red pen. If I did, this movie would be covered. Maybe I was in a forgiving mood. Regardless, this is a comfortable sit that’s less than two hours, and that’s a win in my book.