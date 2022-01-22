Grief is a common theme in cinema. It provides emotional, character-focused situations that many viewers can identify with. Not only can films about processing loss reflect the experiences we go through in life, but they also help us see bereavement from a new perspective and articulate why it’s so unlike any other kind of pain.
However, After Yang, directed by Kogonada (Columbus), is not a traditional story about this emotion.
Much like Benjamin Cleary’s Swan Song of last year, this A24 film employs a sci-fi backdrop to tell a very human narrative. It doesn’t allow its futuristic aesthetic and focus on a family’s loss of their robot companion to distract from its meaningful feelings. Nor does it unfold like the comedy sketch it so easily could be.
Kogonada makes the artificially intelligent android more human than most (actual) humans. The way it absorbs life and longs for real experiences over computer data are legitimately moving. You feel every ounce of passion, love, and hurt – and who you become on the other side makes for a beautiful, meditative journey.
Set in the near future, After Yang follows father and mother Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), who are raising their adopted Chinese daughter (an adorable Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) with the help of her A.I. big brother and cultural mentor, Yang (a very good Justin H. Min). One day, after many happy years together, Yang's operating system abruptly stops functioning, leaving the family in disarray as they hopelessly rush to save him.
Baked into this tender drama are three key sequences of connection between Yang and his family. One scene (arguably the film’s best) involves Jake sharing how tea ingredients are collected and made. He explains to Yang how tea leaves have significance to him because it’s the “pursuit of an elusive thing.” A cup of tea connects our way of life by uniting all the world’s elements. Who knew a hot beverage could make for such an incredibly fascinating and touching moment? I found myself helplessly gravitating toward Yang’s observations within this scene. It’s about ten minutes in total, but I didn’t want it to end.
Fortunately, two other conversations offer just as much food for thought. The second critical sequence is with the daughter as she and Yang look at plants in a field. The daughter, Mika, shares how different she feels from her classmates because she’s adopted. Yang draws a connection to grafting (a technique that joins two plants) by highlighting how her mom and dad lovingly welcomed “her branch” into their family tree.
The third and final sequence involves a discussion of death with Kyra. Not far off from Blade Runner's death and morality themes, Yang explains how he doesn’t fear the emptiness that awaits him after he expires. Like the other two sequences, this scene profoundly examines our world without getting showy or hitting the audience over the head with existential dread. It lays the breadcrumbs, and it’s up to the viewer to do whatever they want with them.
Sandwiched between these impactful talks are poignant memories and scenes of the family trying to make sense of their new reality. Sometimes, Kogonada embraces a very avante garde feel. He uses music and an occasional kaleidoscopical appeal to make us feel like we’re drifting through the cosmos toward some greater truth. While on the surface it may seem like there’s little here, there’s so much to interrupt between the lines, and that’s the true beauty and value of the film. (Are we more intimate with our tech than our own flesh and blood?)
After Yang may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but to those willing to open their hearts and minds to a new experience (like what Yang was chasing), you’ll collect enough rich material to keep your thought stream flowing for some time.