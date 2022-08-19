'Bad Sisters' Feature Photo

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, 'Bad Sisters' follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.  The series stars Sharon Horgan, alongside Anne-Marie Duff ('Suffragette'), Eva Birthistle ('Brooklyn'), Sarah Greene ('Frank of Ireland') and Eve Hewson ('Behind her Eyes') as the Garvey sisters.

Need something to scratch that Big Little Lies and Dead to Me itch? Try Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters on for size this weekend. It’s a sure shot that you’ll love Sharon Horgan’s delightfully wicked new series, especially if you like your TV a little on the darker side. It’ll keep you on your toes (lots of great cliffhangers and character work) and make you laugh nearly into a coffin.

Mixing elements from a dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the Garvey sisters (including Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Green and Eve Hewson). They’re bound together by the premature death of their parents, a promise to always look out for one another and a mutual hatred for one loathsome man. The man is one of the sisters’ husbands (a terrific Claes Bang of The Square and The Northman). 

'Bad Sisters' Still 1

Sharon Horgan, left, as Eva Garvey, and Claes Bang as John Paul Williams in 'Bad Sisters.'
'Bad Sisters' Still 2

The Garvey sisters.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

Tags

Recommended for you