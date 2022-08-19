A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, 'Bad Sisters' follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. The series stars Sharon Horgan, alongside Anne-Marie Duff ('Suffragette'), Eva Birthistle ('Brooklyn'), Sarah Greene ('Frank of Ireland') and Eve Hewson ('Behind her Eyes') as the Garvey sisters.
Need something to scratch that Big Little Lies and Dead to Me itch? Try Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters on for size this weekend. It’s a sure shot that you’ll love Sharon Horgan’s delightfully wicked new series, especially if you like your TV a little on the darker side. It’ll keep you on your toes (lots of great cliffhangers and character work) and make you laugh nearly into a coffin.
Mixing elements from a dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the Garvey sisters (including Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Green and Eve Hewson). They’re bound together by the premature death of their parents, a promise to always look out for one another and a mutual hatred for one loathsome man. The man is one of the sisters’ husbands (a terrific Claes Bang of The Square and The Northman).
From the trailers and the series introduction, we know the sisters manage to bury him six feet under, but how? What’s the truth behind his demise, and what will this mean for the Garveys?
Finding out all these questions is, of course, the thrill of the show. But this isn’t as clear-cut a series as you might expect. Horgan and her collaborators worked hard to sprinkle in all kinds of details, built for laughs and shocks. Some scenes will leave you in stitches, while others, most notably the final moments of each episode, will have your mouth agape. It’s an enjoyable wavelength to sync up with, and it’ll take you on a wild ride across its ten-episode journey.
The first two episodes are now available to stream on Apple TV+. But before you journey over to that fruitful platform, check out our five-minute video interview with Horgan. In the below chat, we discuss the origins of Horgan’s twisted sense of humor and her attention to detail. Enjoy!