David Siev: "My father's PTSD resurfaced due to the anxieties in dealing with the uncertainties of a global pandemic. For him, it brought back the hauntings of the collapsing Cambodia in 1975. Being home again, [my sister] Jaclyn and I had to reckon with the suppressed resentment we had for our hometown since the 2016 election. We were quickly made aware that speaking up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement meant putting our family's business at stake. As children, we were raised to stand up for what we believe in, but suddenly living in Bad Axe, we were reminded that no matter how much we thought we fit in, many of those around us were eager to turn their backs on us if we made it known that our viewpoints differed from them."
Nobody wants to relive the year 2020. First, emotions were raw over the toll of a pandemic that killed thousands and thousands of people across the country and cost millions of jobs. Then, more tragedy followed that put America’s deep racial inequalities in stark relief. There were no words to describe the experience, but Asian American filmmaker David Siev’s incredibly moving documentary Bad Axe articulates it beautifully.
In other words, reliving the happenings of 2020 is a must through the eyes of Siev. Through real-time documentation and old family videos, the IFC Films release chronicles Siev’s family’s struggles to keep their restaurant afloat in the rural town of Bad Axe, Michigan. They reckon with a global pandemic, racial tensions, and generational scars. And what follows is an intimate portrait of 2020 America through the lens of a multicultural family’s battle to stay in business, involved with the community, and alive.
While the material seems heavy enough to scare readers off, Bad Axe captures life’s light just as much as its darkness. The personalities of each family member stick like classic characters you love to hang around, and how they all have so much love for each other warms your heart and has you rooting for them all the way.
Bad Axe is a character-driven work connecting many resonating themes that encompass what it means to be an American. It’s one of the very best films of this year and the year’s very best documentary feature. You’ll fall in love with everyone involved with its making and wish to see more stories from them.
To unlock more of the film’s wonder and magnetism, the Denton Record-Chronicle had the recent opportunity to virtually sit down with Siev. In the below video interview, we discuss how Siev decided not to leave any stone unturned and paint an honest portrait, the intensity of a Black Lives Matter march that he and his siblings attended, and the struggle of wearing the hats of brother/son and storyteller.