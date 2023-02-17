'Hello Tomorrow!' Still 1

Set in a retro-future world, “Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salespeople hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup (pictured) stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him.

 Courtesy of Apple TV+ / Peter Kramer.

Creativity is often seen as breaking new ground and making something unique that hasn’t been done before. But some creativity can come from looking into the rearview to reshape – or, in the case of Lucas Jansen and Amit Bhalla’s new Apple TV+ series, Hello Tomorrow!, reimagine what once was. 

Starring Billy Crudup, Haneefah Wood, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams and Hank Azaria, Hello Tomorrow! takes us back to the 1950s. However, this isn’t the ‘50s that your grandparents remember. It may feature The Flamingos on the radio and fashion styles dressed in bold polka dots and patterns, but cars hover over roads. Clunky robots deliver mail, serve food and walk dogs. Baseball teams play ball with glowing orbs. And people can speak into their self-typing typewriters. What a world, huh? 

'Hello Tomorrow' Still 2

Billy Crudup, Nicholas Podany and Haneefah Wood in 'Hello Tomorrow!,' premiering February 17, 2023 on Apple TV+.

 
'Hello Tomorrow!' Still 3

Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria and Haneefah Wood in 'Hello Tomorrow!,' premiering February 17, 2023 on Apple TV+.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

0
0
0
0
0