Artist John Bramblitt works on his mural named “Reflections of Jazz” on Friday at LSA Burger Co. The Greater Denton Arts Council and LSA Burger Co. have revived their mural partnership since the pandemic shuttered restaurants and galleries. The nonprofit and the local burger joint offer wall space on the rooftop bar of the downtown, Texas music-themed restaurant for a handful of artists to paint murals inspired by their experiences and reflections on quarantine.
Lots of things are coming back out of the long shadow of COVID-19, and colorful walls lining the rooftop bar at a downtown burger joint and bar are one of them.
A mural project shared by Greater Denton Arts Council and LSA Burger Co. went on hiatus in 2020, as did so many local initiatives when the pandemic cast its pall.
The project resumed over the weekend, with muralists painting the wall of LSA’s rooftop bar — and this year, along the walls of Festival Hall at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, which the arts council operates. The project is now in its fifth year, and is part of the arts council’s broader 2021 theme, “Soul Art Renewal.” The theme extends to the arts center’s two galleries — a show of work inspired by artist’s responses to the pandemic in the Meadows Gallery, and a show of poetry and photography titled “Soul Art Renewal: Pens & Lenses” in the Gough Gallery.
Artist John Bramblitt works on his mural named, "Reflections of Jazz," at LSA Burger Co., Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denton, Texas. The Greater Denton Arts Council and LSA Burger Co. have revived their mural partnership since the pandemic shuttered restaurants and galleries. The nonprofit and the local burger joint offer wall space on the rooftop bar of the downtown, Texas music-themed restaurant for a handful of artists to paint murals inspired by their experiences and reflections on quarantine. The murals stay up for about one year until applications and a call for submission attract the next year's contenders. A joint show of murals, "Soul Art Renewal: Murals," will be up by the LSA Burger muralists (and one other artist) through Aug. 14 in Festival Hall at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center.
“The partnership has moved up another level,” said Georgina Ngozi, executive director of the art council. “We’ve talked about doing something at both locations before. Now we’re making that happen.”
The muralists selected for 2020 spent the weekend painting at LSA for the 2021 venture: Chelsea Miller, Steffany Brady, Dan Black, Michael Shellis, Selena Maize, and John Bramblitt. Bramblitt and Black are well-known in Denton, Bramblitt for his achievements as a blind painter and Black as a busy muralist who has left his mark all over Denton. Erika Tolbert will have a piece in the arts center but not at the downtown restaurant.
Narcisso Tovar, the marketing and public relations director for Radical Hospitality, said the selection team was looking at each muralist’s skill set, passion and energy, and point of view. Radical Hospitality is the group that owns LSA Burger Co.
“We wanted to know if they could do it in 48 hours,” Tovar said. “We wanted to know if they had that passion and energy to create a good vibe, and do they have a vision of who they are and what they want to say. There is no theme, no requirements. Just saying what they have to say.”
Jeff Simeral, the general manager of LSA Burger Co., said he found a filmmaker who would shoot footage of the artists painting and create a short documentary about the initiative.
Ngozi said the mural project gives artists more space to show their work.
“This is about exposure, too, for the artists,” she said. “It’s a way of cultivating work over time. Artists have told us that they don’t have enough exhibition and studio space. This is a small project, but it gives artists both. But this represents an act of love, it’s the way we want to be in the community. I want people to know all things are possible and that we’re making things happen in these partnerships.”
Simeral agreed.
“LSA is aligned with GDAC in the whole sense that this is out of love — we love this town and we love that the creative part of it is important. LSA, yeah, it stands for Lone Star Attitude, but it also means Love, Serve, Act,” Simeral said.
The muralists finished the rooftop work on Sunday, and Tovar and Simeral expect to see patrons snapping photos of the finished work. Patrons often pose in front of the murals and share their shots on social media.
“We also want people to head over to the arts center and check out the work the artists have done there,” Tovar said.
The exhibit at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center runs through Aug. 14. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. The center is located at 400 E. Hickory St.
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.