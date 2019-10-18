The Denton Bach Society will have a concert of Johann Sebastian Bach's early cantatas at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 1114 University Drive.
The choir, soloists and ensemble of period instruments will perform: Jesus nahm sich die Zwolfe BWV 22; Nach dir, Herr, verlanget mich BWV 150; Aus der Tiefe BWV 131 and Der Herr denket an uns BWV 196.
The concert kicks off a series called "Back to Bach," a season that takes the society, founded in 1976, back to its roots.
Tickets cost $25 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $12 for students. For reservations, visit www.dentonbach.com. Tickets will be available at the door.