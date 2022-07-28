B.J. Novak has been starting fires in several creative fields since his incredible run as a writer/star on 'The Office.' Now he directs his first feature, a dark comedy set in Texas, about the gaps and bonds between people in today's culture. Pictured: Boyd Holbrook, left, as Ty Shaw and B.J. Novak as Ben Manalowitz in 'Vengeance.'
B.J. Novak has been starting fires in a number of creative fields since his incredible run as a writer and star on The Office. In addition to roles in Inglorious Basterds, Saving Mr. Banks and The Founder, he has written a slew of short stories and a children's book as well as led the anthology series The Premise for FX on Hulu. The latter seems to be a good jumping-off point for what may have fueled Novak’s latest endeavor, Vengeance, a dark comedy about the bonds and gaps between people in today’s culture through the lens of Texas.
The film - starring Novak, Issa Rae and Boyd Holbrook - is very much an extension of The Premise, tackling many issues within America and using character-driven work to guide it through the social slopes. Vengeance aims at America’s obsession with true crime and how some create conspiracies instead of accepting the truth, among many other topics.
Novak plays Ben Manalowitz, a New York City journalist and podcaster who feels compelled to investigate the death of his former flame (Lio Tipton). He heads to West Texas to team up with the deceased’s brother (Holbrook), who seems more interested in revenge. Thus begins a wild series of events, including a scene exploring Texas’ indescribable love for Whataburger and a cowboy-upped Ashton Kutcher as a smarter-than-he-looks record producer.
Novak’s work is a stellar directorial debut in the feature realm. It manages to basket a lot of thoughtful commentary into one hilarious, emotionally-arresting and (occasionally) intense ride. What so easily could have slipped into caricature mode - showcasing Western attire everywhere, a bunch of “y’all”s and heavy southern accents - Novak paints an authentic portrait of the Texas lifestyle. Novak’s New York character clearly brings his expectations of what interacting with Texans will be like. However, he uncovers incredible heart.
Novak based the film on many of his insecurities and views, making for a more grounded and engaging narrative. It’s common for many first-time feature filmmakers to color their own characters as the heroes of their own stories. But it’s the human elements that really are the stars in Vengeance.
The film pokes at Texas life and our intense pride, but it doesn’t try to insult it. Like Ben is trying to do as a reporter, Novak, as a storyteller, is trying to document life as these individuals experience it. Sometimes, we’re guilty of saying “Dallas isn’t Texas” or comparing Whataburger to “a summer night,” but hey, we’re Texas. It’s like a love/hate letter to the Lone Star state. It’s all meant to stir up meaningful conversations, and it does.
To get the conversation started, watch our video interview with Novak below. Over some Austin BBQ, we discuss balancing its themes, how quotable the film is, and compare and contrast directing Novak’s first feature with directing episodes of The Office. So enjoy, and catch Vengeance in theaters this weekend!