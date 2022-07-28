'Vengeance' - B.J. Novak - Feature Photo

B.J. Novak has been starting fires in several creative fields since his incredible run as a writer/star on 'The Office.' Now he directs his first feature, a dark comedy set in Texas, about the gaps and bonds between people in today's culture. Pictured: Boyd Holbrook, left, as Ty Shaw and B.J. Novak as Ben Manalowitz in 'Vengeance.'

 Courtesy of Patti Perret / Focus Features

B.J. Novak has been starting fires in a number of creative fields since his incredible run as a writer and star on The Office. In addition to roles in Inglorious Basterds, Saving Mr. Banks and The Founder, he has written a slew of short stories and a children's book as well as led the anthology series The Premise for FX on Hulu. The latter seems to be a good jumping-off point for what may have fueled Novak’s latest endeavor, Vengeance, a dark comedy about the bonds and gaps between people in today’s culture through the lens of Texas.

(L to R) Actor Issa Rae and director/writer/actor B.J. Novak on the set of 'VENGEANCE,' a Focus Features release.

The film - starring Novak, Issa Rae and Boyd Holbrook - is very much an extension of The Premise, tackling many issues within America and using character-driven work to guide it through the social slopes. Vengeance aims at America’s obsession with true crime and how some create conspiracies instead of accepting the truth, among many other topics.

(L to R) Ashton Kutcher as Quentin Sellers and B.J. Novak as Ben Manalowitz in 'VENGEANCE,' written and directed by B.J. Novak and released by Focus Features.
Director/writer/actor B.J. Novak on the set of 'VENGEANCE,' a Focus Features release.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

