Denton’s arts scene saw development and the end of an era in 2019.
How’s this for a good idea? Sculpture students in the UNT College of Visual Arts and Design made art that is meant to be interactive for pets, but aesthetically pleasing for pet owners.
Students made the sculptures as part of their class. Once the projects were critiqued by faculty, the students took the art to the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center for a reception and sale early in April. The students also collected pet supplies for the center prior to the event.
Jayson Wortham, who died at age 47 after a long illness, and his surviving wife, Memory Wortham, gave Denton one of its most celebrated venues: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios. The music joint was under the ownership of Josh Baish for years and then sold again. The Worthams have had a hand in Denton’s music and DIY scene, and Jayson’s legacy won’t soon be forgotten.
Midwestern State University plucked a hardworking, talented staffer away from the University of North Texas. Tracee Robertson, who was the director and curator of the University of North Texas Art Galleries since 2007, went to Wichita Falls, where she took over the directorship of the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University.
The Campus Theatre got a brand-new grand drape that was first seen by ticket holders during Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. The Denton Benefit League gave the Greater Denton Arts Council a grant, which paid for the new stage curtains, which are a lush scarlet. The theater rarely goes through the tradition of opening the grand drape to reveal the set — probably because the companies that perform in the space use the apron of the stage, which thrusts the scenic design past the drape line. But it was still a major purchase, and one that signifies that the Campus Theatre continues the conventions and traditions of theater.
SCRAP Denton, a local creative reuse nonprofit, announced its new director in 2019: Rachel Weaver. She’s been really active in Denton for years. She’s been a volunteer and board member for the local low-power FM radio station KUZU (92.9), and she lends time and energy to the local arts scene. Weaver is a mixed-media artist, a musician and writer. In her new position, Weaver is building on the established relationships SCRAP already has, and we expect she’ll create new partnerships with Denton creatives who look to SCRAP for ideas, affordable materials and classes.
■
In May, the Rockport Center for the Arts announced that Lighthouse Fountain, a public monument by the late Jesús Bautista Moroles, a granite sculptor and UNT graduate who died in a car accident in 2015, would be dismantled and put into temporary storage due to structural issues. The red granite tower was commissioned in 2002. Officials had the piece taken down after a slew of natural disasters, most recently Hurricane Harvey, had damaged the piece. The sculpture will be in storage until a new armature is built and is ready to be moved to its new location at the Art Center’s downtown campus.
■
Denton master quilter Barbara McCraw didn’t travel to Springfield, Massachusetts, for the World Quilt Competition XXIII.
“I wasn’t expecting to win anything,” McCraw said at her home studio in Denton.
The quilt she’d submitted to the international competition, Family Reunion, ended up winning the Best of Show title and a cash prize of $2,000. The quilt told the story of her family history with careful craftsmanship, McCraw’s eye for color and composition, and technical excellence. McCraw has been a master quilter for years, and the World Quilt Competition was an additional accolade for her skill and artistry.
UNT College of Music junior Besnik Abrashi earned first prize in the International Clarinet Association Young Artist Competition.
Each year, the association hosts a select group of clarinetists from around the world to perform live in the finals at its ClarinetFest. Abrashi and his fellow UNT classmate Nathan Kock earned two of five finalists spots in the 2019 competition, held in Knoxville, Tennessee, this year.
Abrashi’s first prize included $2,500 and a professional Henri Selmer Paris clarinet. The contest is the only annual international competition of its caliber for clarinetists. The UNT College of Music has sent many students to the finals.
Denton banks on local art and music in tourism and quality-of-life marketing. Our arts scene is a major part of the “Denton Original Independent” brand the city’s tourism and economic development leaders use to attract business and new residents. And yet Denton voters decided against a bond package that would act as a stimulus for public art. While artists almost never depend on tax money to make a living, there’s something truly frustrating about the electorate’s willful refusal to build more value for the very creative life we claim makes Denton cool and distinctive.
Bonds for streets, parks and police got voter support, but the arts didn’t.
•
Artist and UNT graduate Horacio Casillas spent a year making pottery at the gleaming new Grand Prairie recreation center, The Epic. He worked in a large studio with a wall of windows for people to watch as he threw pottery in the studio full of natural light.
Casillas didn’t pay a cent for the art studio at The Epic. And when it was time for Casillas to call it a day, he walked a few feet away to his new rent-free apartment.
Casillas was the first artist to win the Epic’s yearlong artist-in-residence program that Grand Prairie launched in 2018. A sales tax initiative provided for the residency, and artists will teach classes, do demonstrations and create pieces for Grand Prairie’s permanent art collection.
•
The city of Denton and the Greater Denton Arts Council moved the damaged Pops Carter stained glass sculpture into the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center this year.
Christie Wood, a Denton glass artist, created a sculpture of Denton blues icon Pops Carter for the permanent collection of public art in Denton. She created the piece to withstand everything from Texas hail to — at least theoretically — a speeding bullet. The image of Carter, seated with a microphone in one hand and steady gaze at the viewer, was carefully made with hundreds of pieces of stained glass on a sheet of tempered glass. Then, Wood protected it with Lexan — bulletproof glass — and metal artist Patrick Thaden made a custom frame and base.
The sculpture was originally installed in Quakertown Park during the Denton Blues Festival in 2014. In 2017, a vandal smashed the sculpture with enough ferocity to break through the Lexan in several places and shatter the tempered glass. Ultimately, the arts council and the city decided to relocate the sculpture without repairing it. The damage is meant to start dialogue about racial tension and the significance of public art.
Damia Cleaver and Hank Chang, conductor of Ascolti Korean Chamber Orchestra, started the Youth Symphony of Denton in 2019.
Chang conducts the youth symphony, which will target middle and high school musicians who have musical training and class time with peers in orchestra programs. Cleaver said the symphony will benefit orchestra students who want to play more difficult music. The youth orchestra is under the auspices of the First United Methodist Church Fine Arts Academy.
The orchestra includes two groups — a top group that is a full orchestra and a second group that is be a string orchestra.
“We’re going to review whether we have a more introductory group, but for now, we’re just going to have the two groups,” Cleaver said.
Lia Young self-published a book this year about her double-lung transplant, No Matter What ... I Still Win: A Story of Lungs, Loss and Love.
Young was diagnosed with scleroderma, an autoimmune disease in which the body attacks its own connective tissues. The illness ravaged Young’s lungs. The prognosis was grave. She survived and advocates for organ donation.
Brave Combo celebrated its 40th anniversary with several shows, including one on the rooftop of LSA Burger Co. Fans boogied, polkaed and did the Hokey Pokey in celebration.
After rumors spread that it wouldn’t renew a lease for its popular downtown space, the University of North Texas instead announced in August that it would renew the lease for a reimagined UNT on the Square in October.
For 10 years, UNT on the Square has been a busy art gallery and performing arts venue. Until 2017, the space also was the headquarters of the Institute for the Advancement of the Arts, a university center that offers fellowships to faculty and artist residencies to writers, artists, filmmakers and musicians. The venue occupies a high-profile location on the Elm Street side of the Square.
In a statement from the university, officials said operations of the downtown venue would shift from the UNT Division of Student Affairs to UNT Academic Affairs around Halloween.
“The top-ranked College of Merchandising, Hospitality and Tourism is working with Academic Affairs to re-imagine UNT on the Square as a vibrant learning laboratory to further enhance our student experience,” the statement said. “This venture will give them unique opportunities that set their education apart while also allowing UNT to continue to host a space on the Square where we can engage with our Denton community.”
It took John Priddy led his final worship service as music minister at First United Methodist Church of Denton on Sunday. After the service, well-wishers, church staffers and congregants gathered to celebrate his 18 years of service in a retirement reception. His next project will be working as the music director for Music Theatre of Denton’s Sweeney Todd.