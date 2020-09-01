The Visual Arts Society of Texas, a Denton-based nonprofit group that promotes visual arts and develops the skills and expression of its members, is stepping into the fall with a plan to resume meetings by video.
Prior to the novel coronavirus and the attendant shutdown, the long-running visual arts group would gather nearly each month at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, where they take in a technical demonstration, chose an artist of the month and network.
The society starts the 2020-2021 year Wednesday, but with the art center still closed, the nonprofit will host its first meeting of the year by Zoom video conference from 6 to 9 p.m. this Wednesday.
Denton painter John Bramblitt, who is blind, will discuss and demonstrate how he takes a multi-disciplinary approach to art. He'll also discuss how an artist diversifies their business during the economic shutdown. Bramblitt started painting after he lost his eyesight in 2001. His work has been featured in national news coverage, on the Discovery Channel and has led him to working with celebrities such as skateboarder Tony Hawk, actor Jeff Bridges and singer Lyle Lovett, to name a few.
The meeting is open to arts society members and newcomers on Zoom. To join the meeting, follow the link, and enter the meeting ID: 820-1970-6212. Officials ask all participants to enable their computer cameras and to mute their microphones.
The event is free for members, and $5 for non-members.
For more information, email the society's president Barbara Lindley at barbara.s.lindley@gmail.com.