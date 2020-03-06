Junanne Peck will demonstrate monotype techniques at the upcoming meeting of the Visual Art League of Lewisville from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Medical City Lewisville Grand, 100 Charles St.
Peck will offer a basic introduction to the use of pin press and etching press in making monotypes. Attendees will see how to make a printing plate from an original drawing or design. Peck will familiarize attendees with printmaking processes, tools and techniques.
Peck is a Texas Original Artist as named by the Texas Commission on the Arts and a member of the Women Printmakers of Austin and the North Texas Printmakers Guild. She teaches throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Area.
The art league meeting is free.