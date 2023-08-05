Local artists from the North Texas area showcased inspired nerd art pieces during the Nerd Adjacent Art Show opening reception at the UNT CoLab on Friday evening.
The exhibition is part of the Denton Comic Art Exposition, which allowed 16 artists to showcase original and inspired art to embrace nerd culture.
Ari Brown was among many artists inspired by science fiction and comic book art. Brown said he enjoys making mash-up art pieces from different franchises.
This includes a mash-up of Spiderman and Punisher on display, along with a mash-up of Yoda and Spiderman.
“It’s my first exhibition in a while, and it’s part of a fantastic group here,” Brown said. “Everyone I can tell worked hard to get here.”
Nate Bramble was another artist who had work displayed at the exhibition.
His work included modern cartoon versions of pop-culture characters. This included a cartoony scene of Rey Skywalker fighting Kylo Ren, a Seinfeld cast scene and WandaVison.
“My stuff is very cartoony,” Bramble said. “I’m inspired by the 1930s and 1940s cartoon animation, and I try to take that style in modern topics.”
Kathryn Crenshaw, a University of North Texas alumni, displayed supervillain art pieces, including Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn.
While she likes to display comic book character art pieces, she enjoys doing widget pieces that are also on display.
The widget pieces have small people in a big, weird and creepy background environment.
“I think it’s a very narrative because you can see it, and there’s a story there but not a clear story,” she said.
UNT student Jay Crisp said his art pieces are inspired by the 1960s-80s comic book underground scene. He said he was inspired by artist Robert Crumb’s Zap Comix series and Gilbert Shelton’s Rip Off Press. Some art pieces were created in the screen printing class at UNT.
“I like that kind of effect that you get when you get the kind of grainy dirtiness of it,” Crisp said. “And that’s kind of what I’m trying to show — the offsets and all the messiness that I have, but it’s still very controlled.”
Crisp also showcased his comic book series Space Bound, which he created during last month’s Attack the Page: mini-comic mini-marathon, where local artists participated in a 12-hour comic-making marathon.
The comic centers on a cat and dog on a space journey without food and water and running out of fuel. The story centers on discovering the relationship of letting somebody help you during a dire situation.
Rose Rambo displayed a PlayStation 4 remote acrylic art piece, along with a D20 dice roll piece and a Super Mario Brothers mushroom power-up.
Rambo said she enjoys playing video games, and her husband, Jaime, plays a lot of Dungeon and Dragons, meaning there are a lot of D20 dice rolling around at their home.
“D20 is probably my favorite type of dice just because of the geometric structure of them,” Rambo said.
Crenshaw said she likes the overall Denton Comic Art Exposition’s focus on giving comic creators and artists a platform to showcase their art.
“It is focusing on comics and art — and you don’t see that at many conventions anymore,” Crenshaw said.
The exhibition will be on view through Aug. 26.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.