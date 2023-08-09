dmn arcade 1.png

Adrianna Macey (left), Morrigan Macey, 12, and Alex Macey (right) play a game together at Free Play Arcade in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas July 26. {span class=”dmnc_images-image-elements-module__7oO0P pl-1”} {/span} {div class=”dmnc_chains-article-top-article-top-module__6c-b7 flex lg-down_flex-col”} {/div}

 Liesbeth Powers/DMN

Corey Hyden fed quarters into his dream of owning an arcade for five years before his neon lights and 1980s music ran into the boss fight of his life in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyden, a former lawyer, watched as fellow players in the industry, like hybrid bars and family-friendly retro gaming centers, faced the same game-over screen that doomed the old-school arcade industry 40 years ago.

dmn arcade 2.png

Silas Greene lifts his feet as he moves between the arrows of a Dance Dance Revolution SuperNova game at Free Play Arcade in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas July 26.

 
dmn arcade 4.png

Kevin Cobb plays a Star Wars-themed pinball game at Free Play Arcade in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas on July 26.
dmn arcade 6.png

Kori Williams (left), 7, and Victoria Jusino, 9, launch balls at the backboard of an Ice Ball machine at Free Play Arcade in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas July 26.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags