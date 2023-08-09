Corey Hyden fed quarters into his dream of owning an arcade for five years before his neon lights and 1980s music ran into the boss fight of his life in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hyden, a former lawyer, watched as fellow players in the industry, like hybrid bars and family-friendly retro gaming centers, faced the same game-over screen that doomed the old-school arcade industry 40 years ago.
Hyden dodged legal landmines with landlords. But as customers stopped coming in, overdue rent payments piled up.
“I’m sure I’ve lost years of my life because of the stress, the pain and the uncertainty. But a lot of owners weren’t lawyers,” he said. “Their landlords sued them, and they said, ‘Oh, I guess I’m closed.’ I know people who are still bankrupt, all from their cool passion of opening an arcade.”{p class=”body-text-paragraph”}Hyden’s five Free Play arcades, including the Denton location on the downtown Square, nearly became another arcade chain lost to time.
Since returning from the pandemic, the industry has filled up with others looking to cash in on the nostalgia craze. As a result, machines are being bought at a rapid rate, causing their prices to escalate to staggering levels in recent years. Now arcade owners are wondering how they can stay in business, meet customer demand and preserve the cultural legacy of video game arcades before the quarters run out.
A new way to play
Though arcades saw their sunset over the entertainment empire four decades ago, the industry has been granted a new lease on life as arcade bars have introduced food, drinks and other entertainment options to appeal to nostalgia-hungry Gen-Xers and millennials.
The video game industry is estimated to be worth nearly $100 billion in the U.S., with Texas contributing more than $4 billion to that number. In the U.S., more than 200 million play video games today, with Texas ranking third in the nation in number of gamers.
DFW is home to at least 300 pinball machines across nearly 80 arcades, bars and family entertainment centers. The region presents an enticing opportunity for potential newcomers in the industry, said Andy Levey, chief marketing officer at Two Bit Circus, which bills itself as a micro-amusement park.
“I think arcades are the evolution of location-based entertainment businesses,” Levey said. “That’s why we’re bullish on this business. There’s a huge opportunity here.”
Two Bit Circus has locations in Dallas at the Shops at Park Lane and in Los Angeles.
Joel Malone, CEO of Cidercade, said arcades’ recent attempts to surpass their label are what differentiates old and new arcades.
“I think it’s a wider, more encompassing experience. There’s a greater emphasis on food, beverages and a variety of entertainment beyond traditional arcade games,” Malone said. “This is a changing business model. We’re really looking at it like an entertainment buffet.”
Hyden, CEO of Free Play Arcade, said focusing on food and beverages is one of the most significant elements that has pushed modern arcade bars back into popularity.
“There’s not many places that have a worse food reputation than arcades. Back then, you’d expect a stale pretzel, and you were lucky if your arcade had a soda machine,” Hyden said. “Now we’re all in an arms race with restaurants to deliver a product that’s good enough for people to sit down and have a meal.”
Though chains like Dallas-based Dave & Buster’s may be bigger, Hyden said Free Play Arcade and other small arcades often don’t see the entertainment giant as its direct competition.
“We’re all chasing the same customer. But at Dave and Buster’s, they can be hard on the games and [the games] are generally not very good,” Hyden said. “They market more towards ‘You’re going to a bar with games’ and then try to sell as much alcohol as possible. That’s not really an arcade, though.”
Dallas-based Dave and Buster’s posted revenue of $597.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 32% increase from 2022′s Q1. The entertainment giant also acquired Plano-based Main Event last year in a $835 million deal.
Despite Dave and Buster’s Powercard system helping to generate income, smaller businesses like Cidercade and Free Play Arcade both have an entry fee that allows guests to play as many games as they want for one price.
Jason Brown, writer for RetroDodo, a website and YouTube channel focusing on vintage gaming, said he thinks the model used by small arcades could be better at maintaining a continued crowd.
“It feels like the most sustainable model for me because it allows people to try stuff they might not otherwise have been drawn to and, should the machines capture their attention, they’ll return,” Brown said. “This way, arcades will capture an audience that’ll grow alongside them and perhaps they’ll seek the same nostalgia when they’re adults, bringing their own kids to the arcade too.”
‘They can break just by looking at them wrong’
Arcades’ climb back to relevancy has not come without its challenges. With more new players in the industry has come a higher demand for machines from operators. The increased pressure has significantly increased the prices of the old and often unpredictable hardware, said John Hardie, director of the National Videogame Museum in Frisco.
“There’s a finite number of machines out there. It’s actually caused the price of the older machines to skyrocket,” Hardie said. “They’re very temperamental, too. Some of these machines are 40 years old, they can break just by looking at them wrong.”
In the golden age, an arcade machine could cost around $5,000. Nowadays, arcades are paying almost double that for simple machines, Malone said.
“Many of our games and most pinball machines are anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000 apiece. Some of our larger games can be $30,000,” Malone said. “The days of those cheaper arcade cabinets are definitely behind us.”
Today, arcade owners can still find machines like Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga for around $3,500 to $4,000. However, more sought-after vintage gems like a six-player X-Men machine and Atari Quantum could cost $10,000. Even modern machines like Guitar Hero could cost that much, too.
On top of their cost, vintage machines break easily, requiring a specialist who can fix vintage arcade machines down to its component. Finding an expert who can help is getting more difficult, Hardie said.
“The number of people with the technical knowledge to work on these machines is small and is dwindling as they get older,” Hardie said. “Eventually, we’ll get to a point where nobody’s gonna know how to fix them. It’s gonna be a real problem.”
Hyden said what may be Free Play’s advantage in the future is its team of 12 technicians and inventory of 1 million retro arcade parts.
“We think that’s what’s going to be necessary just to operate for the next 10 years on the five locations we have,” Hyden said. “It’s terrifying. I don’t like this situation even for us, but I can’t imagine trying to do this from scratch starting with how high the costs of the machines and repairs are now.”
Beyond the unstable machinery and manpower to run an arcade, finding suitable land for another arcade in DFW has made starting one increasingly difficult, Hyden said.
‘A gold rush’
“Real estate is a real challenge. If you look at DFW now, it’s a brutal market to get into,” Hyden said. “It’s a complete gold rush here. You’ve got all sorts of similar arcades, and running one is expensive. We’re [DFW] in the middle of probably the nation’s biggest arms race for arcade games right now.”
Back when he tried opening his first Free Play Arcade in Richardson, Hyden said, he had to solicit support from locals in order to secure the location.
“Back then [2015], there were a lot of technical rules that didn’t allow us to open an arcade. They were zoned similar to strip clubs,” Hyden said. “I was just trying to play Galaga and drink beer with my friends. It felt like I was running for office trying to just open an arcade.”
As more potential owners push their way past zoning regulations and find potential real estate options, the market in DFW continues to heat up with more arcades opening.
Hardie said the gold rush in DFW makes him worry about the proliferation of arcades in Texas.
“I wonder if it will crash again, in the sense of seeing them go out of business again,” Hardie said.
Though there is some dissent among experts as to whether the industry will come tumbling down again, Brown said he doesn’t see the industry falling anytime soon.
Though the pandemic left owners like Hyden scarred, he said he remains cautiously optimistic about the future of the industry.
“I’m always worried now. What happens if I wake up and no one wants to go to my place again? But I think it will last so long as I stay passionate and love my business,” Hyden said. “At least, for now, it’s definitely it’s the best time ever to be an arcade fan in DFW, even better than the early 80s.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.