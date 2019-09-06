The eighth annual “Art & Words Show” will pair 11 writers and 11 visual artists from Sept. 21-28 at Art on the Boulevard, 4919 Camp Bowie Blvd. B in Fort Worth.
The exhibit is curated by Denton writer Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam.
Each of the 11 writers respond to a work of art through a poem, story or essay, and each artist will respond to a poem, story or essay through a work of art. The result is a show of 44 works — 22 pairs.
Stufflebeam curates the annual show, which is exhibited in her mother’s gallery. This year’s show includes poetry, fiction, painting and sculpture in various genres — science fiction, mainstream, fantasy and horror. An opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21, with a literary reading from 7 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit http://bit.ly/3120yK8.