Cooper Raiff’s first feature, S—house, felt like an unexpected breath of fresh air when it came out in 2020. A delightful mixture of coming-of-age earnestness, goofy college antics and a winning romance, it managed to charm while also offering an incisive statement about navigating one’s self during the tricky and emotionally testing years of undergrad life.
With Raiff’s plucky spirit and thoughtful storytelling about growth, the North Texas filmmaker once again (and perhaps more so) proves the smart-but-funny combination is no fluke in his sophomore film, the excellently titled Cha Cha Real Smooth.
Starring the wonderful pairing of Raiff and Dakota Johnson, Cha Cha is a New Jersey-set romantic comedy founded on emotional perplexity and poignant truth. Not content with one love story, it involves four or five, depending on how you count. Of course, there’s the central romance between a fresh-out-of-college party starter (Raiff) and a local mother (Johnson). But there are also incredibly tender stories about two brothers, a mother and her son, and a sweet, young girl with autism and her endlessly caring friend.
Raiff’s character, Andrew, loves so deeply, and his acts of kindness and compassion are infectious and perfectly rendered for the screen. And how much love Raiff has for his characters and how he refuses to limit their personalities to a few comic traits is a treasure to behold. What goes on among the cast is nuanced, insightful and mysterious, never limiting this story to an affair between a lonely mother and a person who shows affection toward her daughter. Wisdom sprouts up all over.
Toward the end of Cha Cha, one scene with Andrew and his mom (played with beautiful affection by Leslie Mann) features words that every parent wants to hear from their child. (My wife and I immediately felt the moment like a shotgun blast to the heart.) It’s as if Raiff is plugged into all the perspectives in life and not just that of someone in their mid-20s. He writes with completeness, never leaving a stone unturned. This sentiment carries well through another impactful scene between Andrew and Johnson’s character’s fiancé (Raúl Castillo) in a car. Rather than feel pulled toward a big, Hollywood approach, Raiff grounds the drama with understanding and respect.
Even though there’s a feel-good charm here, it doesn’t get swallowed by sentimentality. There are plenty of times when Cha Cha hits you where it hurts. The narrative flow unfolds much like life does, with maturity and unpredictability comparable to the work of Richard Linklater and Paul Thomas Anderson. Sometimes, there are sweet moments of back scratches and engaged listening. Then, there are other times when passionate arguments surface, spewing memorable lines like, “I can’t tell whether you’re holding back a desire to be close or a desire to be distant.”
Amid the authentic drama are some true side-splitting jokes and character moments. As Johnson’s character’s daughter, Lola, Vanessa Burghardt doesn’t hold back the truth or her ability to crush Andrew at board games, and it makes for many smile-widening sequences. As Andrew’s stepdad, Greg, Brad Garrett delivers a few comedic punches that’ll leave you bruised. As Andrew’s brother’s best friend, Rodrigo, an adorable Colton Osorio throws in some jabs, too, that has him nearly running away with all the greatest laughs. (Rodrigo also has killer taste in tunes, e.g., boyband’s “fooly cooly.”)
In many ways, Cha Cha Real Smooth is the spiritual sequel to S—house, subtly picking up thematically where it left off. It certainly makes you laugh, but it also makes you feel more open to your better impulses. And that’s the kind of dance we all desperately need more of right now.
(Dallas-Fort Worth folks, look out for a scene when Cooper Raiff sports a Highland Park Cheerleading sweater.)