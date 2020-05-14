You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
Denton metalsmith and jewelry designer Leah Johnson will donate 10% of her jewelry sales in May to the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County. “Unfortunately, they’re seeing record numbers of child abuse and child exploitation during this pandemic,” Johnson said. The artist gives a percentage of her earnings to a local nonprofit each month.
Denton metalsmith Leah Johnson has been donating part of her earnings to nonprofits since 2016’s catastrophic floods in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Johnson, best known in Denton for her clean, elegant jewelry designs, has roots in Louisiana.
“I grew up in South Louisiana, New Iberia,” Johnson said. “My sister lost her home in that flood. She’s a kindergarten teacher at a Catholic school, and she lost her home in that flood.”
Johnson created a “NOLA” necklace, the famous fleur de lis design, and gave the proceeds from its sale to a friend of her sister, “a woman who truly lost everything.”
“In a time I felt very helpless for my sister, she spurred me on to help someone else, and that’s really what got me started,” Johnson said.
Johnson worked as a speech pathologist for years, and moved to Denton from Corinth in 1999. She and her husband moved away for a few years, but came back to Denton. The city had made an impression. Johnson had twins in 2008, and decided to stay home to care for them.
“Having twins, it’s overwhelming,” she said. “When I got my head above water, when they were in preschool, I was like ‘I have got to do something creative for me.’”
She started watching jewelry making tutorials on YouTube, invested in some beads and eventually got into metalsmithing. Eventually, she started learning more through the Craft Guild of Dallas. Johnson said she seemed to have a knack for it.
“I had people ask if they could buy jewelry right off of me and I’ve never looked back,” she said. “I like to say my jewelry has a simple elegance. I feel that women are sort of natural caregivers, caring for children and parents. When you’re a caregiver, thinking so much about other people, it’s easy to feel invisible, and I say my jewelry is for the woman who refuses to be invisible.”
She started with an Etsy shop — the first stop for many a maker who wants to nab the attention of shoppers with a craving for handmade merchandise. Eventually, Johnson launched her own website, www.ljartisandesigns.com, where she sells original designs using semiprecious gemstones and metals. Since 2016, she’s donated 10% of her earnings to a nonprofit.
“For me it’s all about people,” she said. “For me to donate, the nonprofit has to help people, particularly vulnerable people. I also am interested in environmental causes. But the nonprofit organization has to be working to help people,” Johnson said.
Denton metalsmith and jewelry designer Leah Johnson works on a piece of jewelry at her studio, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Argyle, Texas. Johnson will donate 10 percent of her jewelry sales in May to the Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County. "Unfortunately, they're seeing record numbers of child abuse and child exploitation during this pandemic," Johnson said. The artist gives a percentage of her earnings to a local nonprofit each month.
Denton metalsmith and jewelry designer Leah Johnson displays some of her jewelry at her studio, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Argyle, Texas. Johnson will donate 10 percent of her jewelry sales in May to the Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County. "Unfortunately, they're seeing record numbers of child abuse and child exploitation during this pandemic," Johnson said. The artist gives a percentage of her earnings to a local nonprofit each month.
Denton metalsmith and jewelry designer Leah Johnson displays some of her jewelry at her studio, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Argyle, Texas. Johnson will donate 10 percent of her jewelry sales in May to the Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County. "Unfortunately, they're seeing record numbers of child abuse and child exploitation during this pandemic," Johnson said. The artist gives a percentage of her earnings to a local nonprofit each month.
Denton jewelry designer donates part of profit to causes each month
This month, Johnson will give 10% of her proceeds to the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County.
“Unfortunately, there are record numbers of child abuse and child exploitation happening right now in Denton County,” Johnson said. “At the end of May, I’ll be donating to them.”
A call to confirm a spike in reports of child abuse to the center wasn’t returned Thursday night , but the center’s website automatically launches a banner that says “the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County has seen a record number of cases in March,” and includes a donate button.
“I do always donate 10%. I look at it as tithing,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she chooses semiprecious metals and gemstones to keep her collections affordable. She also sells subscription service that packs a box of her jewelry to be sent to the buyer once a month. Johnson said she feels fortunate to be selling her products during the economic shutdown. Before retailers had to shut their doors, Johnson had pieces at Denton Trading Co., Roanoke Trading Co. and a shop in Flower Mound. Johnson said small business owners have a lot of obstacles today because of the pandemic.
“I saw statistics just this morning that were just frightening, projecting that 50-60% of businesses will go out of business,” she said. “All we can do as small business owners is to keep working as much as we can and be there for our customers when everything opens back up. Denton is such a great town, and the small business community here is just so supportive. I’m going to keep working on my collections and giving. I’m having a drawing at the end of the month for a pair of earrings, so anyone who buys something this month goes into the drawing.”
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.