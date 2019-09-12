The Artists Enclave of Denton County and Lumedia Musicworks have joined forces to brew up an exhibit and a reception that riffs on coffee.
The exhibit, “Well Blended,” will run Oct. 4-15 at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. The reception and concert will be 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the downtown venue.
“Well Blended” will feature art inspired by coffee and the concept of blending, depicting the ideas across artistic disciplines — photography, jewelry, fiber and mixed media. In some of the pieces, the coffee bean is either the subject, the medium or both.
The concert and reception will present music written about coffee when the beloved beverage when it made its debuted in 17th century Europe. The performance by Lumedia Musicworks includes a small orchestra and vocalists. The early music ensemble will also show some of its short films during the Oct. 6 concert.