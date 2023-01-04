Let’s face it, 'The Goonies' never gets old (and they never say “die”). With its endearing cast of quirky kids and a plot filled with swashbuckling adventure, it serves as the ultimate fantasy for anyone who feels stuck in the mundane humdrum of everyday life.
Order from our tasty brunch menu – Egg BLT, French Toast, or Breakfast Tacos – and pair with a brunch cocktail classic like Desert Spring Water or the Italian 75. Each are available to order along with Alamo Drafthouse's full menu at this special brunch screening.
Happening next week at the Alamo Drafthouse is a special evening with Mark himself, Greg Sestero - star of 'The Room' and the New York Times best-selling author of the Oscar-nominated 'The Disaster Artist.' The evening will include a special 20th anniversary screening of the film featuring, for the first time ever, a full live commentary over the entire film by Greg!
Yes, it’s great fun to watch releases like Avatar: The Way of Water and Babylon with a big tub of well-buttered popcorn. But there’s just something so warm, fuzzy and exciting about watching the classics — especially when they're supplied with interactive props, themed drinks and food.
For instance, this Saturday night (1/7) and next Wednesday (1/11) at the Alamo Drafthouse in Denton, you can watch the extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
Maybe you miss the magical feeling of the early aughts, watching Frodo and the Middle Earth gang up on the big screen – or perhaps you have some halflings running around now who you want to introduce to the Tolkien world. (And yes, the other LOTR films are on the calendar, too.)
Goonies fan? Dentonites should mark their calendars later this month for an epic event. On Jan. 22, become an honorary Goonie by attending a rollicking movie party that accompanies your experience with souvenir props such as a pirate eye patch, a marble bag filled with treasure, a bandana and a fun-sized Baby Ruth. (Truffle shuffles are not required.)
But these Alamo Drafthouse events are not all yesterday’s blockbusters. For example, just on New Year’s Day, the Drafthouse held a special brunch screening of the 1960’s classic The Apartment, starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine – an all-time favorite of this critic.
It was a noon screening, and they had dishes like a delicious fried egg BLT with a side of fries, French toast and breakfast tacos. My wife and I even celebrated with a tasty mimosa in hand. Just a lovely experience all around.
So, if that strikes your fancy, snag tickets for upcoming screenings of 1950’s Sunset Boulevard at Lake Highlands (on 1/7); David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive in Denton (on 1/8); or the special brunch screenings of La La Land (on 1/15), 1972’s Cabaret (on 1/22), and Singin’ in the Rain (on 1/29) at several different DFW locations.
See? Keep that calendar page handy because you might also spot a special advance screening of the upcoming thrilling mystery Missingon Jan. 12, including a livestream Q&A with actors Storm Reid and Nia Long and a few of the filmmakers. Also happening on Jan. 12 is the already-sold-out screening of 2003’s ridiculous and amazing The Room, with a live commentary by star Greg Sestero. Ah, you’re tearing me apart!
Anyway, plenty is going on this month at the Drafthouse to make your 2023 memorable. Visit drafthouse.com today!
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.