At an Alamo Drafthouse Movie Party, you can cheer for your heroes, boo the bad guys, shout out your favorite lines, and even sing along with the songs - all in a theater packed with fellow fans.

Yes, it’s great fun to watch releases like Avatar: The Way of Water and Babylon with a big tub of well-buttered popcorn. But there’s just something so warm, fuzzy and exciting about watching the classics — especially when they're supplied with interactive props, themed drinks and food.

This is a regular occurrence at the Alamo Drafthouse. You just have to be on top of the Dallas-Fort Worth screening calendar and follow the @alamodfw on socials to be in the know. 

'The Goonies' Alamo Drafthouse

Let’s face it, 'The Goonies' never gets old (and they never say “die”). With its endearing cast of quirky kids and a plot filled with swashbuckling adventure, it serves as the ultimate fantasy for anyone who feels stuck in the mundane humdrum of everyday life.
'Singin' in the Rain' Alamo Drafthouse

Order from our tasty brunch menu – Egg BLT, French Toast, or Breakfast Tacos – and pair with a brunch cocktail classic like Desert Spring Water or the Italian 75. Each are available to order along with Alamo Drafthouse's full menu at this special brunch screening.
'The Room' Alamo Drafthouse

Happening next week at the Alamo Drafthouse is a special evening with Mark himself, Greg Sestero - star of 'The Room' and the New York Times best-selling author of the Oscar-nominated 'The Disaster Artist.'   The evening will include a special 20th anniversary screening of the film featuring, for the first time ever, a full live commentary over the entire film by Greg!

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

