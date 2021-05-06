COVID-19 forced Denton Main Street to move the free popular concert series, Twilight Tunes, to the parking lot at Williams Square.
It was the only way to stage the concerts, which are brought to Denton's downtown Square thanks to sponsors.
This year's series starts 6:30 p.m. today, May 6 on the courthouse lawn, and happen each weather-permitting Thursday through June 21. Today, Denton band A Taste of Herb will perform. The band is a Herb Alpert tribute act. Music ends at 8 p.m.
While the concerts are free, reserved $20 VIP and $15 preferred seating areas will be available for a donation.
Tickets for VIP and preferred seating areas — an 8-foot by 8-foot area that fits four adults and four lawn chairs — will be released up to a week before the show. Ticketholders should check in with main street volunteers upon arrival for admission to priority areas. Reserved priority areas will only be held until 7 p.m. before being released to make more room for more guests. Please contact us at the link included in the footer of our website if there are any further questions or concerns.
The walk up seating area will be free. The audience will need to keep six feet of physical distance between groups and masks are encouraged. Bring a blanket or lawn chairs, and attendees are encouraged to grab a bite to go from any of the restaurants around downtown and settle on the lawn for the show. To make a donation for VIP and preferred seating, visit the Main Street website.