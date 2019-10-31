There’s a point in our lives when we embark on a soul-searching journey to find meaning to our existence. Some take their curiosity to find meaning by traveling around the world, reading a good book or watching a fantastic film. They can have the power to inspire us to go out and do big things, much like Logan Marshall-Green’s impressive directorial debut, Adopt a Highway, starring Ethan Hawke.
In the film, we follow Russell Millings (Hawke) as he’s just been released from a two-decade-long prison sentence. With no friends or family to reunite with, the state offers him a motel room and employment at a burger joint. He washes dishes and does all the janitorial duties.
One evening when taking out the trash, he hears the faint cries of an infant coming from the restaurant’s dumpster. He discovers a baby girl inside a handbag wearing an angel dress with a note attached that says, “Her name was Ella.” Unsure of what to do, Russell takes her back to his motel to care for the child.
As paper-thin as the plot may seem, there’s so much for audiences to gather between the lines of what Marshall-Green writes. It’s a quiet exploration of a man lost in a world he no longer recognizes. It speaks volumes about today’s prison system and how the state fails to help those in need. But it also says a lot about those longing for a sense of purpose.
For his first film as a director, Marshall-Green (seen as an actor in Upgrade and Prometheus) takes command like he’s been at the helm for years. By simply opening up the complicated soul of an individual and holding up a mirror to society, we get an emotionally resonant and lyrical tale delivered in the most compassionate of tones.