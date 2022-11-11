Do you need more diehard devotion to iconic leading man (and the recently retired) Bruce Willis? How about a new action movie where bullets and playground insults are fired between him and John Travolta?
Well, welcome to the party, pal!
Co-written and directed by Chuck Russell (A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and The Scorpion King), Paradise City is a new cinematic adrenaline rush. It tells the story of a bounty hunter named Ian Shaw (Willis), who is shot and presumed dead following a seaside firefight. Following his disappearance into the blue waters of Maui, Ian’s son, Ryan (Blake Jenner), and former partner, Robbie Cole (Stephen Dorff), team up with local detective Savannah (Praya Lundberg) to track down the killers. But the trail is becoming more stained in red with a ruthless power broker (Travolta) on their heels and throats. But, hopefully, the grass is green on the other side of Paradise City.
To celebrate the film’s release on digital and on-demand, the Denton Record-Chronicle had the opportunity to (virtually) sit down with Russell. In the below video interview, we discuss the Pulp Fiction reunion with Willis and Travolta as well as Russell's thoughts on Jordan Peele's big Scorpion King reference in this year's Nope. Enjoy!