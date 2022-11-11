'Paradise City' Production Still 1

In 'Paradise City,' it's John Travolta vs. Bruce Willis. The action-thriller is directed by Chuck Russell, who also directed 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors' and 'The Scorpion King.'

 Images courtesy of Saban Films.

Do you need more diehard devotion to iconic leading man (and the recently retired) Bruce Willis? How about a new action movie where bullets and playground insults are fired between him and John Travolta?

Well, welcome to the party, pal!

'Paradise City' Still 2

Movie icons and 'Pulp Fiction' co-stars Bruce Willis and John Travolta face off in this action-packed thriller.

PRESTON BARTA is a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association. Read his work here, on FreshFiction.tv and RottenTomatoes.com. Follow him on Instagram at @bluraydad.

Tags

Recommended for you