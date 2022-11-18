A handsome prince, a Sugar Plum Fairy and the Christmas Eve dreams of a young girl will come to life again as the Festival Ballet of North Central Texas presents The Nutcracker for four performances, delighting audiences of all ages.
The holiday gift of a wooden nutcracker to young Clara Sturbaum from her uncle plays a central role in a Christmas Eve dream — an adventure told in two acts. Based on a story published in Germany in 1816 by E.T.A. Hoffmann (titled The Nutcracker and the Mouse King), the Gothic fairy tale has been told on stage and on film. From Tchaikovsky to Balanchine, the ballet has become a holiday tradition that Denton audiences have enjoyed for decades.
“People return again and again to see this traditional Christmas performance — the music, the ballet, the costumes and the choreography. It’s a wonderful production that can compete with the best in the world,” said Eldar Valiev, Festival Ballet’s artistic director who also serves as director of Denton Ballet Academy.
This year, Festival Ballet is celebrating its 35th anniversary of presenting “The Nutcracker” in Denton. The production has unique choreography created by the company’s artistic director emeritus, Hugh Nini.
“The production offers the audience the elegance of ballet movements in combination with classical ballet music, breathtaking scenery and beautiful costumes, which together becomes fuel that ignites an incredible charge of energy,” Valiev said.
The 2022 production of The Nutcracker features two guest artists: Jeason Mejia, who will perform the roles of the prince and the Snow King; and Giulia Cirulli as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Snow Queen. Both are making their first appearance with Festival Ballet.
The four performances are scheduled over three days, Dec. 16-18.