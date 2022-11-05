Jamming at the Kit Kat Klub
Travis Harris, front and center, is the band director at McMath Middle School in Denton. He's also the musical director of Theatre Denton's Cabaret. Pictured with him, from left: Steve Babcock (drums), Marco Gonzales (trumpet) and Becky McCollum, company vocal coach and rehearsal music director. 

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

Travis Harris spends his workday teaching McMath Middle School students how to make music. He gets some of his students ready to dive into that Texas musical juggernaut known as marching band. Ambitious and creative students join his Tiger Jazz Band, where they learn the great American songbook and learn the basics of jazz so they can bend the rules later as trained improvisers.

For the last few months, Harris has packed up his workday and then headed to his second shift: leading the band in Theatre Denton's Cabaret, which closes this weekend at the Campus Theatre. 

