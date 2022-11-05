Travis Harris, front and center, is the band director at McMath Middle School in Denton. He's also the musical director of Theatre Denton's Cabaret. Pictured with him, from left: Steve Babcock (drums), Marco Gonzales (trumpet) and Becky McCollum, company vocal coach and rehearsal music director.
Travis Harris spends his workday teaching McMath Middle School students how to make music. He gets some of his students ready to dive into that Texas musical juggernaut known as marching band. Ambitious and creative students join his Tiger Jazz Band, where they learn the great American songbook and learn the basics of jazz so they can bend the rules later as trained improvisers.
For the last few months, Harris has packed up his workday and then headed to his second shift: leading the band in Theatre Denton's Cabaret, which closes this weekend at the Campus Theatre.
Harris said the play's director, Jim Laney, recruited him for the job about six months ago.
"Since COVID came about, I haven't really done much in terms of public appearances," said Harris, who has supplemented his 14 years teaching at McMath with gigs. He's a brass player who freelances as a musician endorsed by Vincent Bach Trombones. Before becoming a middle school band director, Harris played with the Dallas-based Bill Tillman Band and performed with some heavy hitters, including the Temptations, the Fifth Dimension, Percy Sledge and the Platters.
Harris monitored the pandemic, and picked up some gigs here and there.
"I mean, I've done some guest artist appearances and guest conducting and clinics," he said. "I haven't done much and I figured, well, you know, by this time of year everything should be OK."
Laney, who has directed some of the local theater scene's massive projects (Les Miserables), brought in Becky McCollum to get the cast up to snuff on vocals. But he said he wanted Harris to lead the band.
"As soon as I started working on the show, doing the research, I knew I wanted [Harris] to do the music directing," Laney said. "I knew I needed someone who could bring this score to life and really get the sound out of the orchestra. And sometimes I can't believe there are just eight people in there. Between the musicians and [sound designer] Patrick Schaider, it sounds like there are a lot more than eight people."
Harris put together a small orchestra, using musicians he said could more than handle the score, with its Broadway depiction of French-style jazz. Harris describes it as "sultry."
"I went off and did my thing, and really started studying the score," Harris said. "The orchestra was all my call, so I got to hire some real cats to do it. You know, it doesn't pay hardly anything. But the guys that I got to do it are aces."
Harris said he looked for musicians who could pull double duty, because community theater budgets are famously microscopic. So Harris scaled down the ensemble, and his band members are playing at least two instruments. Fellow McMath Middle School teacher and "ace drummer" Steve Babcock is driving the rhythm section ("That guy is so musical and creative. Plus, I can't scratch my nose without him me if I did it in tempo or not. He makes he makes this job so easy," Harris said). Calhoun Middle School band director Marco Gonzales is playing trumpet ("He's nailed absolutely everything on this," Harris said).
Harris said the directorial team let him interpret the score and craft its sound. Cabaret confronts the shattering rise of Nazi Germany, and the bright and sensuous score invites the audience into a dark and disturbing story about a community — the performers and patrons of the Kit Kat Klub — that soothes itself with hedonism while architects of evil lay the foundations for a genocide. All of the story — the anxiety, the pleasure-seeking and the sneering contempt for respectability — is told through sensuous, jubilant music that sometimes trails off into the unknown.
"Becky really set everything up for me," Harris said. "She had the singers prepared for me before I ever took the podium. And then whenever I came in in June, she made it very, very clear that this is my orchestra to do with as I see fit, and the interpretations are my interpretations. It's really, really liberating because I've got really, really good talent to work with — both in the band and in the cast."
Harris praised the directorial team for coaching the performers and the band to work together to improve rough spots and to have a band that supports the singers. He sees the show as an ensemble project, with some scene-stealing actors, but without anyone's ego eclipsing the company's work.
Community theater has its direct beneficiaries in the cast, crew and audience required for an avocational company to succeed. But there's a group that gets indirect rewards from Harris' work with the show: his McMath students.
"Whenever I go back to the kids after the rehearsals, or after the show, I'm completely energized," Harris said. "Absolutely. Because it reminds me of where they're heading. It shows me where they're going. It reminds me of that. So it completely energizes me for them. And I don't conduct this orchestra any differently than I conduct my my group here at school. I conduct my kids like professionals. I firmly believe that they're capable of great things, and that's the way I treat them."
