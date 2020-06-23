You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
Beekeeper Saundra Smith shows a beehive Thursday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the center’s rooftop, to boost the population of pollinators in North Texas.
Roughly 240,000 workers at Denton’s convention center have been going about their business since the end of May, but their labor has probably gone unnoticed.
That’s because they’re literally worker bees, going to and from four hives a group of local beekeepers installed on the lower roof of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Some guests can see the hives from their hotel room windows, but the hives — home to one queen and about 60,000 honey bees — can sort of hide.
“We were at a [Denton County] Master Gardener show. We were representing our Texas 4-H club,” said Mark Dietrich, who learned the art and science of beekeeping with his teenage son, Erik. “This was when they were in the process of building the hotel. Some of the people from the hotel were at the show and said they wanted to do an ecologically conscious hotel, and they asked us if there would be a possibility of having some bees.”
Dietrich is a member of li’l d bees, a club of professional and hobbyist beekeepers. The troop of bee lovers have put in hours and expertise creating the hives, which are wooden boxes with honey supers — contraptions that have plastic honeycomb-like inserts for the bees to store their honey. The beekeepers check on the hives once or twice a month, Dietrich said. (“This is honey flow season,” Michelle Boerst said. “We don’t like to mess with them too much, because when you interrupt them, they lose honey time.”)
Boerst, owner and beemaster of Bursting Bees, said both professional and hobbyist beekeepers were interested in bringing honeybees to the local hotel. Dietrich said the native landscaping the hotel planted on the hotel grounds confirmed the convention center’s commitment.
“They wanted to create this farm-to-table experience, and we were interested in harvesting Denton honey,” Boerst said. “They have a garden just outside that has nectar plants they love, so while they’re pollinating, we’re getting honey — Denton honey.”
Gary Barber, owner of Honey Bees Unlimited and a member of li’l d bees, said the convention center bees will travel a 3-mile radius to gather nectar for their hives and queens (there is a single queen in each hive, an elegant, 2-inch lady with a topaz-colored body and short wings). Honeybees fly high enough to avoid cars and trucks on Interstate 35, where the hotel is located.
Once they’re aloft, the bees look for purple, yellow and orange blooms and then get busy. Hobbyist beekeeper and li’l d bees member Saundra Smith said the sage Embassy Suites planted on the east side of the grounds has been full of honeybees.
“Some of these are probably feral, but one or two of them are probably ours. Could be ours,” she said. “A third of our food wouldn’t be here without bees.”
The tiny insects, which aren’t native to North America but have adapted to the continental climate, make an outsize impact.
“They’ll cover 18,000 acres — one colony can cover that,” Barber said. “We’re lucky in Denton that we’re sort of surrounded by rural areas, so there’s lot of land and plants for them to cover and get something from.”
Most of the bees on the Embassy Suites roof were claimed during residential bee removals done by Bursting Bees. Boerst and her partner, Matt Clark, don the white suits, hats and protective face coverings and remove hives bees have built with hand tools and, occasionally, a vacuum.
Erik Dietrich, left, and Mark Dietrich, right, work to install beehives on the lower roof of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center in May.
Beekeeper Saundra Smith shows a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center on Thursday. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the rooftop of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. The bees were placed to boost the population of pollinators in North Texas.
A swarm of bees gather on a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the rooftop of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. The bees were placed to boost the population of pollinators in North Texas and to create local, house honey Executive Chef Steve Meilinger will use in hotel dishes. The hotel will also partner with Denton County Brewing Co. to develop a honey wheat beer in 2021.
From left to right, beekeepers Michelle Boerst, Matt Clark and Saundra Smith inspect a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the rooftop of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
Beekeeper Saundra Smith inspects a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the rooftop of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
Beekeeper Saundra Smith inspects a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the rooftop of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. The bees were placed to boost the population of pollinators in North Texas and to create local, house honey to be used in the hotel restaurant and in a locally-brewed honey wheat beer.
Erik Dietrich, left, and Mark Dietrich, right, work to install beehives on the lower roof of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center in May.
A bee flies near some sage plants Thursday near the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
From left, beekeepers Erik Dietrich, Michelle Boerst and Saundra Smith pull out a beehive Thursday on the rooftop of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
Beekeeper Saundra Smith shows a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center on Thursday. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the rooftop of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. The bees were placed to boost the population of pollinators in North Texas.
A swarm of bees gather on a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the rooftop of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. The bees were placed to boost the population of pollinators in North Texas and to create local, house honey Executive Chef Steve Meilinger will use in hotel dishes. The hotel will also partner with Denton County Brewing Co. to develop a honey wheat beer in 2021.
From left to right, beekeepers Michelle Boerst, Matt Clark and Saundra Smith inspect a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the rooftop of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
Beekeeper Saundra Smith inspects one of the rooftop hives on Thursday.
Bees gather on a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the hotel's roof.
Beekeeper Saundra Smith inspects a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the rooftop of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
Beekeeper Saundra Smith inspects a beehive at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Denton, Texas. A group of beekeepers recently supervised the placement of bee boxes on the rooftop of Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. The bees were placed to boost the population of pollinators in North Texas and to create local, house honey to be used in the hotel restaurant and in a locally-brewed honey wheat beer.
Jeff Pritts, the general manager of Embassy Suites, said he’s tried to set up partnerships with beekeepers at other hotels he’s managed, but the legal complications bogged them down. After more than a year of “lawyer going back and forth,” Pritts and Embassy Suites Executive Chef Steve Meilinger were able to begin working with li’l d bees.
Pritts said he and Meilinger are working with Denton County Brewing Co. co-owner and brewmaster Seth Morgan to develop a honey wheat beer Morgan is creating using ingredients grown in Denton County.
“Chef and I worked together up in Illinois, and some of the hotels up thee in Chicago were already doing it. The Michigan-area Marriott [was already doing it],” Pritts said. “The idea’s been in our head, and we tried to do it at our last hotel in Illinois [but] couldn’t pull it off. And so we’ve been working on it here, thinking about it, and found the Denton County Beekeepers Association.”
The local beekeepers group had a meeting at the hotel, and that connected the hotel with more beekeepers.
“It’s one more way of supporting the local economy in unique ways,” Pritts said.
The bees also complement the hotel’s status as a Gold LEED Certified building. LEED refers to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, and denotes a building’s dedication to waste reduction, ecologically careful design and construction as well as water and energy conservation.
“There are only 70 hotels in the entire United States that are Gold LEED or higher, and we’re one of them,” Pritts said. “We think it’s important to continue to do things that are environmentally friendly and being supportive.”
The beer and honey-based or garnished plates that Meilinger intends to serve? That’s icing on the cake, Pritts said.
Boerst said the beekeepers and the hotel plan to mount a camera on the roof and offer a link to a website where hotel guests can check in on the tiny, busy workers.
“We’re hoping to eventually have eight hives up there,” she said.
LUCINDA BREEDING can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.