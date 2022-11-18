A sense of wonder twinkles in the eyes of children and adults alike when multicolored and white lights glow as the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival begins. The flip of a switch on Friday, Dec. 2, will brighten the night sky in Downtown Denton as families and friends delight in a tree-lighting ceremony and live entertainment.
The evening also brings crafts for kids, visits with Santa, food and fun to kick off the Christmas season in Little D.
A sense of community and Christmas comes from the event’s mission: to provide a free, vibrant, safe and fun holiday festival for the Denton community and to provide toys for children in need.
“We have seen Holiday Lighting’s attendance at least triple over the last eight years, and we know that more and new residents are attending this event,” said Christine Gossett, executive director of the Denton Main Street Association, which coordinates the program.
“It’s popular because the event offers traditional activities, Denton-style fun and live music. There’s something for everyone of all ages to enjoy as we kick off the holiday season.”
Started in 1988 by the Denton Holiday Festival Association, the free event celebrates the luminous spirit of the season. Every twinkle represents dollars provided through private donations, grants and public funding that are used to install holiday street banners, rent stages and sound equipment as well as advertise and organize the event.
And there’s more to celebrate during this season of giving — a chance to donate toys that will brighten Christmas Day for children ages 1 to 12 whose families in Denton County need a little help from Santa and his friends. The toy drive is coordinated by Elves' Shelves, an outreach partner of First Baptist Church of Denton.