The ride home was silent. Nothing new for my husband. I’m the chatterbox. Our silence doesn’t mean we are angry. Just being together with no noise is our idea of a perfect journey.
However, on that beautiful January day two years ago, there wasn’t even a need for his country and western music to be playing on the radio. The silence in our car felt woeful.
On our trek home we passed our meaningful landmarks of Denton. For nearly 40 years of marriage, those landmarks had built memories for us. A child born, a parent who bought us gifts at a western wear store, a restaurant where we had celebrated a grandchild’s birthday. So many good memories, yet a cloud hung over our car.
When we left the neurologist’s office, my husband had opened the car door for me on the passenger’s side. He slid into the driver’s seat, started the car and backed out of the parking place. He did everything like he normally does. But life was not and would never be normal for us again.
Perhaps our deep silence was contributed to our thoughts. Would his diagnosis change our future? Could he still work in his beloved wood shop? Would we ever make it to Ireland? We really wanted to go there. Why had we put that trip off?
Then, it seemed I should say something. I was at a loss for words. A first for me.
The neurologist had told Bill he had stage I Parkinson’s Disease. He said it was slow moving. The tremor in his right hand was the only evidence he could see of the disease.
The drive continued and I turned my face to look out the window. Maybe — just maybe — tears clouding my contacts would only spill out of my right eye.
Then, the precious silence was broken.
“Are you afraid?” I blurted.
No answer. It's not uncommon for Bill to leave my questions unanswered. It does not offend me. Maybe this time he didn’t hear me ask him such a stupid question. I was okay with his response. I’m sure he didn’t know if he was afraid or not. I certainly didn’t know if I was.
How on earth, I thought, could we tell our kids that Papaw has Parkinson’s disease? Our children and grandchildren tell us "Papaw can fix anything."
Bill had built a 2800-square-foot wood shop when he and his brother sold his family’s business and family land in 2013. A simultaneous sale seemed unimaginable. I needed to apologize for my lack of faith.
For years I had wondered if we would work until we were 100 and die on our way to a nursing home. No. God worked that out for us beautifully.
After his retirement, my husband had started building beautiful custom wood products. He's built me a 13-foot dining table out of sinker pine (wood that was in an Alabama River for more than 100 years). He's built many more farm tables, cabinets, wooden boxes for Christmas trees, cutting boards — and recently a floating staircase — for a builder.
Parkinson's Disease. Why did this happen to a man with such talent? I soon reasoned that bad things happen to good people. People like Bill. I had seen unbelievable things happen in our family before. My son-in-law was diagnosed with Stage IV brain cancer in 2013. Glioblastoma brain tumors are serious. He had surgery to remove the large tumor then had radiation and chemotherapy. The small, inoperable tumor now has no blood flow. Since his diagnosis and treatment, he has had a few auras and seldom has a light seizure as a result of radiation. But he's able to work every day as an electrician.
Then in 2015 another miracle came into his and my daughter’s life: a baby girl. They had longed for a baby. Nellie Mae (named for a great grandmother and a great-great grandmother) is now four and perfect.
Now Bill had gotten this diagnosis.
Our family has found that in every difficult day — or diagnosis — there is some humor. We just have to look for it. The day Bill was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, his doctor told Bill and me that in 20 years, Bill will be playing golf. Now that is really funny. Bill has never played golf in his life. Maybe he will take up the sport?
Since Bill was given the diagnosis, his wood shop has been busier than ever. He is able to continue building tables that require screws. He sands them and stains them. His business has grown, if not flourished. After dark if I can’t find him he's in his shop working on an order. Customers don’t seem to care if he has a tremor in his dominant hand. His finished product has not suffered at all.
My advice? I’m not sure where our quiet journey will take us. We’ve decided to take one day at a time. I’m 71 and he’s 73. I’m OK with him taking up golf. I’m also okay with more quiet rides, and if we can figure out how to plan a trip to Ireland? We would really like to go.
The wall plaque we see every morning simply says “Be Still.” Many of you know the deeper meaning to those words. And that is where our life is now. We’ve seen miracles, and since our initial ride home after Bill’s diagnosis, we have talked and we are not afraid.
The best part is that now he is on a bit of medication for the disease, and still brings me coffee every morning — like he has done since we were married.
We made vows to each other 40 years ago. We take the “in sickness and in health” part of our vows very seriously.
He never agreed to me being chatty. I never agreed to him not answering my questions. But our journey together is working. And, we are looking forward to good days ahead.