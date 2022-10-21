Tonya Blum

Tonya Blum plays the flute to psychedelic music at Dentonpalooza in Denton on Dec. 3, 2021. The irreverent festival returns to Denton on Saturday.

 Rebecca Slezak/The Dallas Morning News

Joey Liechty, the curator of Denton’s urban legends, is bringing them to life again in another raucous outdoor show on Saturday.

Last year, Liechty created a meme: a faux festival poster listing some quintessentially offbeat Denton characters in ascending font sizes. He was pestered by so many online enthusiasts under the impression the poster referred to a real event that he threw up his hands and just made it real. The first Dentonpalooza became a town legend all of its own, minting a star as busker Tiger Head Keyboard Dude made his live debut at the epic Rubber Gloves outdoor stage. (He still busks around the square but he has a new head.)

Recommended for you