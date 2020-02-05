The Holocaust is a dark and horrible chapter in history that can be difficult for one to talk about with your children. While there’s an abundance of titles featuring Nazi Germany decorated in iron crosses and swastika armbands, there are few titles that function as age-appropriate works about the traumatic period for young viewers. Arguably, the most suitable films are told from the perspectives of children.
Ben Cookson’s incredibly touching Waiting for Anya is one of those very films. It can teach kids about the Holocaust, and it does so in a visually enticing and thematically engaging way that neither sugarcoats nor terrorizes. Anchored by heartwarming turns by Noah Schnapp (of Stranger Things fame), Thomas Kretschmann (2005’s King Kong), Jean Reno and Oscar-winner Angelica Huston, Waiting for Anya is a historical coming-of-age story about a young gentile boy battling the Germans in the war against the Jews.
The story opens with 12-year-old Jo (Schnapp) guarding sheep when his dog alerts an approaching bear. Jo goes to warn the villagers in his small French town, and they kill the hapless bruin — highlighting the theme of the more tragic hunt for human prey. The bear chase leads to Jo meeting Benjamin (Frederick Schmidt), a Jewish man who is hiding in his reclusive mother-in-law’s (Huston) mountain home. Benjamin protects other Jewish children and leads them to safety in nearby Spain. The now-enlisted Jo comes to their aid and helps to bring supplies for their cause.
For anyone well versed with history, Waiting for Anya may not be the freshest of entries. It’s a sanitized account that concerns itself more with casting a wider net rather than breaking beyond the Hallmark Card perimeters, and that’s perfectly OK. It has a gentle heart and tells the kind of story that can educate and inspire.
The relationship that transpires between Jo and a Nazi Korporal (Kretschmann), who doubts the integrity of his mission (akin to Sam Rockwell in Jojo Rabbit), gives the film most of its emotional weight and overall value.