Editor's note: We will be adding to this schedule in the coming days.
6th ANNUAL DENTON BLACK FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE
What: A virtual seven-day film, music, art and poetry festival that centers on the lives and experiences of Black people (in narrative and documentary format) and that highlights the work of Black filmmakers and producers.
How to fest: Purchase the pass of your choice, then stream films, music, panels from your device or television
When: Jan. 26-Feb.1, 2021
Where: The festival is online at www.dentonbff.com
Details: Gold Virtual VIP pass - $130; Silver Virtual Pass - $90; Five Block Pass - $40 and Three Block Package - $25. See schedule for free content. Buy passes online.
Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021
Panels/Expo
6 p.m. - Denton BFF Creatives speed-dating/networking event
Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021
Art
Streams from midnight Jan. 27 to midnight Feb. 2
“Artist Talk with Betelhem Makonnen”
“Betelhem Makonnen: video art works, 2014-2020" - video art exhibit
Free events
11 a.m. to noon - yoga with Anietie on Zoom.
7 p.m. - Virtual opening reception
8 p.m. - A Conversation with Our Kin Up North: Gil Robertson, CEO/President of the African American Film Critics Association talks with the five Canadian filmmakers screening at 2021 DBFF- Virtual Edition. Guests: Caleb Ryan (Vagrant); Alison Duke (Cool Black North) ; Preston Chase ( Mr. Emancipation: The Walter Perry Story); Angel Panag (The North Star- Finding Black Mecca); Zoe Davidson (Canada's Unchecked Racism).
Films
Unless otherwise noted, all films are available to stream starting midnight Jan. 27, and are available through midnight Feb. 2
Features
Chicago at the Crossroads, The Rhythm of Blue, Indifferent Enchantment, Pink Opaque, Smith, Texas Red, The Council, The Place We Hide, The Subject, Vagrant
Short features
Old Scars, New Hope block: “BLM Is Not Trend,” “Free,” “Misfits,” “Lovena,” “The Fregoli Project,” “The Watery Grave.”
Deeper than Skin Deep block: “BLVD,” “Catch A Girl,” “I Hate This Fkn Job,” “How to Cash in Your Life Insurance in 30 Days,” “Precursor,” “Remember Tomorrow,” “The 5th Room,” “The McHenry Trial – Don’t Judge a Kid By Their Hoodie"
2020 Vision block: “Brother,” “Brown With Blue,” “Celeste’s Dream,” “Man,” “The Monster in My Closet”
Around the Table block: “Brick by Brick,” “Falling,” “I’m Trying,” “Ike & Judy,” “Mickey Hardaway,’ “Therapy”
Creativity in Times of Upheaval block: “COVID Cats,” “Socially Distanced Comedy Presents: Special Delivery & Community Soup (web series),” “Stay Home,” “The Pandemic Chronicles (episodic series),” The Pamphlet”
Heart & Heat block: “Amends,” “Awry,” “Chronicles of a Douche Bag,” “Game Night,” “Lovebites,” “Mr. & Mrs. Ellis,” On My Radio (episodic series),” “The Favor,” “The First Time After,” “The Rage”
Diaspora Dreams block: “A Blossom in the Night,” “All the Smoke,” “House Blend,” “Lucy,” “Marny’s Gift,” “Rejoice Resist,” “Silent Partner,” “The Black Baptism,” “Woke”
Reel Tears block: “Auntie,” “A Storybook Ending,” “Don’t,” “Eugima’s Village,” “Happily Married Ever After,” “Leave Us Here,” “Part Time,” “The Other Side of Normal (web series),”
“Valentine’s Day First Date,” “She Had to Ask”
Sage Words block: “Augustus,” “Eavesdropping on the Elders,” “Genesis: An Animated Short About Creation,” “OPUSXTRAVELXART,” “The Black Experience in America: Past/Present/Future (web series)”
Through a Child's Eyes block: “Catfish,” “Epiphany,” “Legitimately Mallie!,” “Puppy Love,” “Run Little Boy,” “Shipwreck,” “Streetlights,” “The Perfect Ask,” “The Run,” “The Walk Home,” “Wali & Suri”
Documentaries
The Passing On, Target: Philadelphia, Black Seeds: The History of Africans in America; I’m Just A Layman in Pursuit of Justice (Black Farmers Fight Against USDA), Cool Black North, Mr. Emancipation: The Walter Perry Story, On the Front Lines: The Rangers of Gorongosa Park, Revolution From Afar, To Be Us: To Work, Unapologetic
Short documentaries
Old Scars, New Hope block: “The North Star: Finding Black Mecca,” “Building the Bridge,” "Landry"
Deeper Than Skin Deep block: “A Natural Choice”
2020 Vision block: “Not Just a Game –The Story of Savage,” “Ours to Tell,” “Sawubona”
Around the Table block: “Finding Elijah," “Free to Be”
Creativity in Times of Upheaval block: “death. everything. nothing.,” “It Doesn’t Matter,” “An American Prophecy”
Heart & Heat block: “Love is Patient – Love is Kind”
Diaspora Dreams block: “A Galaxy Sits in the Cracks”
Sage Words block: “Canada’s Unchecked Racism,” “Funeral of a Nation: A Musical Essay,” “Money Can’t Buy a Community,” "The Pamphlet"
Music
*This video series is available starting midnight Jan 27 and ends midnight Jan. 31.
Vote for your favorite original music video in a competition between Jamil Byrom & Epik (“Born Brown”), Carl Bailey and Steve Rosenthal (“I Don’t Know”), Keirra Ewah (“Monica: An Afro Fantasy”), emcee US and Il Doots (“Peaking”), Verb Kulture and James Robinson (“Rebel”), Kyler O’Neal (Satan’s Tears”), and Zeke Forever (“Habit”).
Thursday, Jan.28, 2021
Art
10 a.m. - Visual Art Series: Life Through Art Episodes 1 & 2 and "With His Hands: A Dick Hendricks Retrospective." Free.
3 p.m. - Art Collectors Conversation with Rudolph "Rudy" Green & Art Collector's Conversation with Elisa Durrette. Free.
Free events/Panels/Expo
*events stream Jan. 28 to midnight, Feb. 2
11 a.m. - A Conversation with Filmmakers: Creativity in Times of Upheaval Parts 1 & 2, hosted by Bart Weiss, director/founder of Dallas VideoFest
noon - Reduct Video Workshop with CEO/Co-founder Prabhas Pokharel.
1 p.m. - Introducing Screendance: free screening of "No Boundaries: Dancing the Legacies of Black Choreographers," "Cygnus," "JONAH," "For Us, By Us," "Dancing Through Harlem," "Black Stains," "Dear World," "Can't Kill Us All," "Black Back" and "Making Men."
2 p.m. - A Conversation with Filmmaker Lanie Zipoy & Screenwriter Chisa Hutchinson.
3 p.m. - Art Collectors Conversation with Rudolph "Rudy" Green & Art Collector's Conversation with Elisa Durrette.
4 p.m. - The Art and Politics of Podcasting, with moderator Chelsea Jennings (UnSilence Her podcast)
4 p.m. - Special screening of documentary Coded Bias
6 p.m. - Podcasting 101, with host Rob Upchurch- Founder and Producer at RobMakesPods Productions
7 p.m. - Special screening of the documentary Detroit Rising: How the Motor City Becomes a Restorative City; Yoga with Anietie.
Films
Unless otherwise noted, all films are available to stream through midnight Feb. 2
Music
Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
Free events/panels/workshops
noon - Reduct Video workshop w/ CEO & Co-Founder Prabhas Pokharel (Friday Session)
2 p.m. - Being and Justice in Black Poetry: A BreakBeat Poetics Conversation; A Conversation with Filmmakers Bobby Huntley & Colbie Fray about the film "Auntie."
3 p.m. - Special screening of "Shattered Pieces" and "A Dangerous Silence" (Domestic Violence Stories) & Conversation with the Filmmakers, with host Cassandra Berry of Denton County Friends of the Family
6 p.m. - Put it On the Internet: Web-based Storytelling with Jerod Couch, showrunner, Ashlee Harris, creator of the Austin-based web series "The Electrics," and Tia “Tiara” Williams, of "Gentrified"
8 p.m. - Exclusive Screening of Take Back the Crown - Episode 1. Available through Jan. 30.
9 p.m. - Best of DBFF Spoken Word and More. Available through 1 a.m. Feb. 1
9:30 p.m. - After Hours: A discussion following the screening of Take Back the Crown - Episode 1, with Director Michael Grayson/Executive Producer Tasha Edinbyrd
Films
Unless otherwise noted, all films are available to stream through midnight Feb. 2
Music
