 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Thin Line Festival, Denton's documentary and music festival, will feature over 40 artists performing throughout seven stages in downtown Denton, more than any in the festival's history.

The festival’s seven music venues include: Dan’s Silverleaf, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, Steve’s Wine Bar, Andy’s Bar, Harvest House, Denton County Brewing Co. and the Denton County Courthouse on the Square lawn.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

