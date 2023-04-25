Thin Line Fest, Denton's documentary and music festival, will feature over 40 artists performing throughout seven stages in downtown Denton, more than any in the festival's history.
The festival’s seven music venues include: Dan’s Silverleaf, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, Steve’s Wine Bar, Andy’s Bar, Harvest House, Denton County Brewing Co. and the Denton County Courthouse on the Square lawn.
Denton County Brewing Co. is celebrating its sixth anniversary on April 29, and festival organizers partnered with the brewery to have another outdoor stage in conjunction with the festival.
So much music in four days, so which should attendees focus on? Here are five music acts we suggest to check out during the festival.
All shows are free to attend, but registration is recommended.
Fea
Where: Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St.
When: Wednesday, April 26, 10:10 p.m.
Riot with the San Antonio Chicana punk band who use their music to speak about women's issues and fights against the music industry’s unrealistic beauty standards. Their sophomore album No Novelties, channels a classic-punk ferocity, sticky melodies with breakneck rhythms, blistering guitar riffs, and boldly nuanced vocal work.
The song “Ya Se” is a Spanish song about living paycheck-to-paycheck and getting caught in that cycle where individuals don’t make enough money but spend too much on things they don’t need.
Vincent Neil Emerson
Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: Friday, April 28, 10 p.m.
The East Texan country singer will ease the mood with straightforward, truth-telling lyrics. His tunes show his cathartic and bluntly honest, never mincing words of uncomfortable truths.
Emerson has come a long way from his 2019 debut Fried Chicken and Evil Women, showcased he was the next upcoming country singer to look out for. His latest self-titled album again shows the words to listeners.
stepmom
Where: Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St.
When: Saturday, April 29, 8:55 p.m.
The Oklahoma City-based woman band performs a high-energy show, and don’t be surprised if they speak to the crowd about social justice. Their tunes are a mixture of dreamy harmonies, ambient cello and synth contrasted with angsty guitar riffs.
The Beckleys
Where: Courthouse Lawn, 110 W. Hickory St.
When: Sat, April 29, 5 p.m.
This Oak Cliff-based band is best known for its new wave, progressive Latin and Ibero-American rock tunes since forming in 2018. Each member has a distinctive musical taste and style of play while still being able to combine their talents to come together and form a fresh organic sound.
Young Dean
Where: Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E Sycamore St
When: Friday, April 28, 11:59 p.m.
The Denton-based recently released his first solo album, Terror on Vacation. Dean’s music can be best described as a mixture of country-gospel ballads heard from his single Thoughts & Prayers that, ironically, is thanking those who pray during the aftermath of a U.S. mass shooting.
And one more for the road
Raised On Willie Tribute with Raised Right Men
Where: Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
Denton's own classic Country band will close out Thin Line Festival on Sunday with a tribute to Willie Nelson, in honor of his 90th birthday, at Dan's Silverleaf.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.