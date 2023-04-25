Thin Line Fest's opening night film is Subject, directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Camilla Hall. Their film looks at how participating in a documentary can change the lives of those seen on screen — including Margie Ratliff, a participant in The Staircase.
Thin Line Festival's film screenings will only be at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. In years prior, the festival had some screenings at Alamo Drafthouse or Movie Tavern, but keeping the festival in and around downtown Denton was a priority for organizers this year.
Of the filmmakers whose works were selected, including students, 80% will be in attendance to answer questions from festival viewers.
The festival will offer a variety of films to watch, with five films listed below that are must-see films.
"SUBJECT"
When: Wednesday, April 26, 6 to 7:45 p.m.
The festival's opening day film explores the life-altering experience of sharing one’s life on screen through five participants of acclaimed documentaries.
As documentaries have become the social norm to watch, the filmmakers will allow the viewer to question the ethical questions on what a viewer watches or if they benefit from watching a documentary.
"Dusty & Stones"
When: Friday, April 28, 9 to 11 p.m.
The film is about cousins Dusty and Stones struggling to sustain a country music career in their tiny African kingdom of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland. The duo gets an expected nomination to compete in a Texas battle of the bands, and the film shows their journey of trying to win and turn their careers around.
"Eternal Spring"
When: Saturday, April 29, 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The 3D animated film tells the story of a group of Chinese activists who execute a bold plan to hack into state television in March 2002. Their goal is to counter the government narrative about the banned spiritual group Falun Gong practice — leading to police raids sweep Changchun City.
The film is a tale of determination to speak up for political and religious freedoms, no matter the cost.
"Tolyatti Adrift"
When: Saturday, April 29, 9 to 11:30 p.m.
Tolyatti, Russia, was once the symbol of socialist pride and is now considered the Russian Detroit, a limbo city where there is no future for the youth. The city is known to produce the Lada automobile, which ceased production.
The film follows the Boyevaya Klassika movement that rescues old Lada models from the local factory, turning them into rebelliousness and expression that explores the youth's conflicts and dreams in one of Russia's poorest cities.
"Banned Book Club" (student film)
When: Sunday, April 30, 2 to 4 p.m.
One of Thin Line's student film premieres, Banned Book Club is a short documentary about high school students trying to return banned books to classroom shelves in central Texas.
