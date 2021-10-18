Saturday and Sunday will mark the 31st anniversary of the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show with a performance from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport.
Keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, premium and general admission parking will allow each vehicle to be appropriately separated to give attendees room to park, picnic and play while watching the show from their cars’ respective locations. The event also has condensed the ramp for guests to feel safer walking around.
“For guests who feel more comfortable watching the show and picnicking outside of their vehicle, they can,” said Christina Carey, director of special projects for Alliance Air Productions. “Or they can go into our new activity area that we have this year and didn’t have last year at the drive-in event — the Landing Zone, hands-on, interactive activities for kids and exhibit area.”
Those attending can expect to see the Blue Angels debut their F/A-18 Super Hornets, the All-Veteran Parachute Team, a Bell 505 helicopter, pilots Bill Stein, David Martin and Matt Younkin, an F-16 Viper Demo and the Air Force’s A-10 Thunderbolt.
“It’s not the traditional, regular theme [this year],” Carey said. “[The Blue Angels] are much larger and faster and louder, and the Landing Zone is special this year. It’s a free area that guests can go into.”
The show is one of the largest and longest-running civilian air shows in the country with highlights from the armed forces, Dallas-Fort Worth’s aerospace and aviation industries, education and workforce development programs and family entertainment.
2021 marks the 75th anniversary of the Blue Angels — the Navy’s flight demonstration squadron. The group was formed in 1946, and it currently holds the seat as the second-oldest formal aerobatic team with the same original name in the world, with the first being the Patrouille de France, formed in 1931.
Since its start, the Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show has donated more than $780,000 of its proceeds to more than 80 nonprofit organizations across North Texas. The proceeds from this weekend’s events will benefit various local nonprofits.
The show is hosted by Alliance Air Productions, a nonprofit organization and a subsidiary of Hillwood, which developed the 26,000-acre Alliance Texas project that is home to Fort Worth Alliance Airport.
Tickets can be purchased before the event at AllianceAirShow.com. Tickets will not be sold on-site.