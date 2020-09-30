Tickets are now on sale for the 30th annual Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show at Fort Worth Alliance Airport.
Attendees will be able to drive up and have picnics next to their cars while observing social distancing guidelines.
Tickets are $40 per carload. Parking areas are expected to open starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 and 18 at 2221 Alliance Blvd., #100, in Fort Worth.
Because of the pandemic, there will be no exhibitors, inflatable activities for kids, paid seating areas or chalets.
The show will feature the Air National Guard Band of the Southwest, All Veteran Parachute Team, Bell 407 GXi and Michael Goulian. Pilots will fly demos of the A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-17 Globemaster III, F-22 Raptor and F-35A Lightning II.
Advance ticket sales will be refunded if local, state, federal, military or FAA officials determine the gathering would be unsafe.