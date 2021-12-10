EDITOR’S NOTE: If you’d like to include your yard decorations in our guide, email a photo along with the address and homeowners’ names to Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales at cbreeding@dentonrc.com. We will add images and addresses to our digital guide through Dec. 17.
The countdown to Christmas is on!
If you’re a parent of littles, the anticipation is building. If you’re an empty-nester — or otherwise child-free — you might need an escape from the holiday bustle that means shopping, planning and more work in general to prepare for the days off.
So why not treat the kids to a tour of Christmas lights, or decompress with a drive around the county to find some spots where lights glow, inflatable characters bob and wave, and projections dance and spin on brick walls and wood siding?
This year, the Denton Record-Chronicle staff took to the streets to find some spots you should check out. So grab a thermos of hot chocolate, gas up the vehicle, tune your radio to the all-Christmas station Star 102.1 (KDGE-FM), and check out our selections for some of the best blocks and yards to visit. (If you’re a holiday decorator yourself, be sure to bring your phone to snap pictures for inspiration.)
We found spots in Sanger, Krum, Argyle and Denton.
Argyle
Argyle is known for its grand homes, spiffy housing developments and rolling hills. We found some dazzling displays in The Hills of Argyle, where you can see displays on a few entire blocks. This is where we found what we think of as House Beautiful decorations, with large lights lining elegant rooflines and decidedly un-fussy arrangements. This neighborhood isn’t big on inflatables or lots of bright colors, but it’s a good spot to visit for a soothing, wind-down sort of tour.
5T Ranch in Argyle is a splashier destination. The homes are big, and the lights come in megawatt brightness. These homeowners are in the holiday spirit, with the most impressive display near the community’s entrance in the 400 block of Appaloosa Run. (This was the community’s model home in January 2020.) Grown-ups and littles will be dazzled. If you like to see clusters of holiday lights, set your GPS to 414 Appaloosa Run.
Denton
In years past, we’ve highlighted the downtown historical district, Idiot’s Hill and the Southmont area. Those spots still have lovely displays, but this year, we checked out Sherman Crossing, the Avondale Park area, Windsor Ridge Estates and the neighborhoods near Texas Woman’s University.
This part of town is tailor-made for kids. Neighborhood blocks erupt with color, inflatables crowd lawns, and you could play a hot chocolate drinking game by spotting nativity scenes.
Krum
We ventured out to the new construction in fast-growing Krum. We can recommend loading up the car and heading to the brand new Fowler Farms development, where new homes are draped in lights and stocked with inflatables. This neighborhood has attracted young families, and the homeowners have decorated for their neighbors as much as themselves.
The Saddlebrook neighborhood also boasts spots of bright color and figures gathered on lawns.
Both communities are located off FM1173, and another impressive home can be seen on High Ridge Drive, just off First Street.
Sanger
Sanger’s downtown Square is charming, with “Merry Christmas” messages blending the sacred and the secular. It’s a small town, and this time of year, some families have gone all out. One of our favorites, though, is a more subtle affair. A spot that is a renovated church at 409 Seventh St. — with a steeple and a large front window — has a single tree outside made of lights, with a cluster of children in lights gathered around. Other than that, a tall tree glows in the front window. In the 1000 block of Bolivar Street is a home with a wrap-around porch dressed in handsome white lights and stately wreaths. There are some other spots to see, too.