Film editors Brett Irwin and Sam Blair are no strangers to challenges. Known for their filmmaking contributions to such titles as Stephen: The Murder That Changed a Nation, KeepQuiet, and David Beckham: Into the Unknown, they’ve each carved out a unique style that pulls together heart, truth, and intrigue.
Irwin and Blair had their work cut out for them to deliver Asif Kapadia’s soul-filled eight-part docuseries 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, now streaming on Apple TV+. Irwin assembled episodes 1 (“What’s Happening”) and 5 (“The Revolution Will Not Be Televised”), while Blair did episodes 3 (“Changes”) and 8 (“Starman”).
Angela Davis is featured in “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” now streaming on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+
Marvin Gaye, John Lennon, Aretha Franklin and David Bowie are just a few of the artists that the filmmakers focused on—using stunning archival footage, photographs and the power of voice to piece together a one-of-a-kind documentary experience.
The Denton Record-Chronicle had the opportunity to sit down with Irwin and Blair to discuss the excitement and challenges of editing the series as well as the subtle art of transitions and insight gained. Enjoy that 20-minute video chat below, and be sure to catch the series today on Apple TV+!